Microsoft – Azure Is Our Favourite Colour

Jacob Wolinsky
-
0
Microsoft – Azure Is Our Favourite Colour
efes / Pixabay
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) released its Q4 numbers just after the US market closed on Tuesday.

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF

Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Ray Dalio eBook

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

  • Once again growth was dominated by its Azure cloud computing division where revenues jumped by 51%, helping the overall business to report a growth rate of 21%.
  • Profits moved ahead by 47% compared to the same period a year ago, with growth flattered by the impact of the pandemic on the prior period.
  • Earnings per share increased by 49% to $2.17 compared to a consensus expectation of $1.92
  • Overall revenues of $26,2bn beat consensus by a margin of over 5%.

Microsoft's Q4 Earnings

Commenting on the numbers, Steve Clayton, HL Select fund manager said:

“We hold Microsoft shares as one of the biggest positions in our HL Select Global Growth Shares fund precisely because of the qualities the company has shown today. Microsoft’s long-established core products, Windows operating systems and Office software dominate their markets and look set to generate reliable cash flows for years to come. Their Azure cloud computing division is the number 2 global player and is growing like Topsy. Microsoft may be huge, but it is still growing at pace, as these figures demonstrate so clearly.

Greenlight Capital Full Q2 2021 Letter: Einhorn Thinks Inflation Is Here To Stay

EinhornDavid Einhorn's Greenlight Capital returned -2.9% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 8.5% for the S&P 500. According to a copy of the fund's letter, which ValueWalk has reviewed, longs contributed 5.2% in the quarter while short positions detracted 4.6%. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Macro positions detracted 3.3% from Read More


Few things are as valuable as cash generative businesses with dominant market positions in growing markets. Microsoft fits the bill perfectly, especially with a rising proportion of its revenues coming from recurring sources, like Office 365.

But expectations were high ahead of these numbers, and we suspect some investors were looking for even higher growth rates from Azure.  The wider Nasdaq market took a 1.2% pasting

In normal market hours so perhaps it’s not that surprising that the stock dipped a couple of percent further in after-hours trading.”

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Over 1.6 million clients trust us with £132.9 billion (as at 30 April 2021), making us the UK’s largest digital wealth management service. More than 98% of client activity is done through our digital channels and over 600,000 access our mobile app each month.

Previous article Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Will Languish Until a New Merger Announcement
Jacob Wolinsky
Jacob Wolinsky is the founder of ValueWalk.com, a popular value investing and hedge fund focused investment website. Jacob worked as an equity analyst first at a micro-cap focused private equity firm, followed by a stint at a smid cap focused research shop. Jacob lives with his wife and four kids in Passaic NJ. - Email: jacob(at)valuewalk.com - Twitter username: JacobWolinsky - Full Disclosure: I do not purchase any equities anymore to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest and because at times I may receive grey areas of insider information. I have a few existing holdings from years ago, but I have sold off most of the equities and now only purchase mutual funds and some ETFs. I also own a few grams of Gold and Silver

No posts to display