Massive Price Volatility As CZ Follows Then Unfollows Changpeng Zhaoge On Twitter

On 15th July 2022, Changpeng Zhao, CEO of the world’s largest centralized exchange Binance, followed the twitter account of the $ZHAO token, a new and rapidly growing token on the Binance Smart Chain.
Binance CEO Follows ZHAO Token
CZ’s first interaction with the token was some minutes earlier, praising the tattoo a community member got of the coin’s mascot and the BNB logo on his arm, before deleting it a few moments later.
Alluvial Fund declined 9.9% in the second quarter and is down 16.5% year-to-date, outperforming the Russell Microcap Index, which is down 25.1% in 2022. According to a copy of the firm’s first-half letter to investors, which ValueWalk has reviewed, Alluvial Fund has returned 13% annualized since its inception, compared to 4.9% for its benchmark, the Read More