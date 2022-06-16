Ankr Gives BNB Chain a Major Performance Upgrade With Its Open-Source Contributions

San Francisco, United States, 16th June, 2022, Chainwire

Ankr , one of the world’s fastest-growing Web3 infrastructure providers, is thrilled to announce that its open-source contributions to BNB Chain are bringing unparalleled performance to the BNB Chain ecosystem. The Erigon upgrade implemented by Ankr has reduced the BNB Chain’s storage requirements by 75%, increased the RPC request performance by 10x, and made the sync process 100x faster!

BNB Chain’s Ecosystem Coordinator Samy Karim said, “Ankr is a key infrastructure provider for the BNB Chain ecosystem — their contributions and expertise were critical in implementing upgrades to the BNB Chain with the Erigon client, rewriting Archive Node infrastructure, and creating a framework for BNB Application Sidechains. This allows the BNB Chain ecosystem to remain competitive and offer both users and builders the latest benefits.”

Besides the Erigon upgrade to revamp the storage and syncing mechanisms, Ankr contributed to BNB Liquid Staking, and helped build the BNB Application Sidechains (BAS) and the first Web3 game on BAS to empower the next stage of Web3 development.

BNB Liquid Staking: It gives DeFi in the BNB ecosystem a big boost by bringing DeFi composability on top of staked BNB. The BNB token holders now have a wide range of options to earn in DeFi with their assets – with the ability to combine strategies like staking, farming, lending, contributing to vaults, and more simultaneously.

BNB Application Sidechain (BAS): It enables developers aiming to build high-volume dApps that require blazing-fast transaction speed, extremely low fees and BNB Chain’s reliability to create and operate their own blockchains running parallel to the BNB Chain mainnet. The sidechains are connected to the BNB Chain through permissionless bridges like cBridge and Multichain, which offer instant connection to the wider liquidity, Dapps, and user base of the entire BNB Chain ecosystem.

Meta Apes: Ankr played a key role in creating Meta Apes, the first game on BAS. Using Ankr’s Gaming SDK, Meta Apes combines the fun gameplay that users love in Web2 with the incentives and monetization mechanisms that are an integral part of Web3.

Ankr is committed to continuously improving the BNB Chain through its open-source contributions to make it faster and more efficient.

About Ankr

Ankr helps blockchain companies run their blockchains faster, enabling them to offer users the best Web3 experiences. Launched in 2021, the Ankr Protocol serves 200 billion RPC requests a month across 50 blockchain networks. In 2022, Ankr added the Web3 gaming SDK, multi-chain liquid staking tools, and App Chains to its developer product suite.

