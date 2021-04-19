ISIS Claims Responsibility For GameStop Short Causing Correction

Feared terrorist group ISIS has claimed responsibility for executing a massive short position on GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) that might have caused the massive lag it has been experiencing in price within the past week.

Get Our Icahn eBook! Get our entire 10-part series on Carl Icahn and other famous investors in PDF for free! Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet or print it! Sign up below. NO SPAM EVER

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

A representative of the Islamic State spoke with The Stonk Market exclusively to explain their reasoning for what is now being called “the greatest terror attack on this country since 9/11.”

Brook Asset Management had a strong first quarter, is shorting This US education stock [Exclusive] Brook Asset Management was up 7.27% for the first quarter, compared to the MSCI GBT TR Net World Index, which returned 3.96%. For March, the fund was up 1.1%. Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more In his March letter to investors, which was reviewed by ValueWalk, James Hanbury of Brook said returns during Read More

ISIS's Attack On GameStop Investors

In a statement sent to us, Al-Asad Anwar said “There is no easier way to deplete the hopes and dreams of millions of young Americans than by shorting GameStop. These young people hope to escape the void of getting higher education and then being wage slave up until their death. By shorting GameStop we help makes this all the harder, for the average American to gain financial freedom, and we will continue to short GameStop so long as the Department of Defense owes our oil money allows us to.”

Many Wallstreetbets users were enraged by this act of terror, some even considering joining in the military as some act of patriotism and revenge, most users however dismissed this idea citing physical and mental requirements to join the army that the average Wallstreetbets user doesn’t fulfill. It is unclear if the Islamic State still has a short position opened in GameStop, however, there is chatter of another short incoming on the recently IPO’d Coinbase.

Article By Osiris Foux

This post first appeared on The Stonk Market