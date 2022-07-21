Investors Snap Up Sustainable Funds As Temperatures Soar In The UK

The UK is set to see its hottest day on record.

UK temperatures hit record highs of 38C yesterday, with 42C expected today.

Scientists warn heatwaves to become norm as global warming takes hold.

Economic growth likely to be impacted by extreme weather.

Investors turn to renewable energy and impact funds amid crisis.

UK’s Rising Temperature

Emma Wall, Head of Investment Analysis and Research:

“The UK has been brought to a standstill by soaring temperatures, as offices close, trains are cancelled and emergency services are put under increasing pressure. The Met Office has warned that heatwaves will happen far more frequently than in the past, and climate change is to blame. The stock market reaction has been muted, but investors should take heed – extreme weather is bad news for economic growth.

