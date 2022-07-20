How To Repair A Broke Mindset

It’s time to talk mindsets. You can have one of two different mindsets. You can either have a growth mindset or a broke mindset.
I’ll give you an example of a broke mindset. And, more importantly, how not to think.
So a while back I published this short where I shared that I took my family of 6 to all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic. Guess how much I paid? Nothing.
How was I able to swing a free trip for my entire family? I used our credit card reward points.
The very first comment that I received was something on the lines of, “the annual fee of $50 pays for itself I guess.”
Seriously? What’s there to guess? So what if I dropped $50 for the annual fee. It’s well worth it to get a $15,000 vacation for that. I mean, just do the math. $15000 vs $50.
That, my friends, is a broke mindset. And, I don’t want any of you to be broke. So, let’s go over some ways to break from a broke mindset.