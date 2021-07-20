Disclaimer: This is a satirical article.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has set forth a motion to legalize methamphetamine the drug of choice for people of Floridan. Governor DeSantis thinks this move will energize his voter base to rally behind him for his re-election in 2022 and a possible presidential run in 2024.
A Genius Move To Legalize Methamphetamine
Former President Trump called the move “Genius in many ways.”
Democrats in Florida however are not as excited given DeSantis’ recent targeting of marijuana which has become more socially acceptable in the past decade, becoming legal/decriminalized in almost a third of the US.
Pfizer announced it is developing a clean meth solution pending legalization in Florida, causing Pfizer stock ($PFE) to rally almost 22%.
This post first appeared on The Stonk Market