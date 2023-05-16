Entrepreneurship Rankings By Country And States

Shopify launched its Shopify Entrepreneurship Index today ranking the top 40 countries and all 50 states based on the economic impact of the millions of entrepreneurs in its ecosystem-measured by job growth, GDP, business activity and exports.

Highlights:

Leading the Index was the U.S., which saw an 11% increase in total jobs supported since 2021. Delaware was the top-ranked state, Wyoming came in second, and California ranked number three.

Rural entrepreneurship in the U.S. is especially strong: the Index shows nearly one third of Shopify entrepreneurs are building their businesses outside major cities, taking advantage of lower costs of living and government incentives offered by some states.

Despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment and the war in Ukraine, European entrepreneurship has proven resilient. Three Eastern European countries earned spots in the Index’s top ten ranking: Lithuania (#2), Romania (#3), and the Czech Republic (#5). This shows that the Shopify entrepreneurial landscape in Europe has traveled from the West to the East.

Top 12 States

Delaware Wyoming California Montana Utah Nevada Alabama Florida Idaho Hawaii New York Vermont

Top 12 Countries

United States Lithuania Romania United Kingdom Czech Republic Australia Denmark China Hong Kong (SAR) Japan Spain Canada

The Superpowers And Impact Of Entrepreneurship

“Entrepreneurs are the fuel that drives economies forward. They create jobs. They anchor communities. They make an impact that goes far beyond their own business,” said Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify.

“Previously, there wasn’t enough public data showcasing the superpowers and impact of entrepreneurship – and that’s why we’re launching the Shopify Entrepreneurship Index. Our goal is to give decision makers the insights they need to reduce barriers and make entrepreneurship even more accessible to everyone.”

“This new report will be a valuable resource for a wide range of stakeholders, including academics, policymakers, and business leaders who are seeking data on the rising phenomenon of digitally-enabled entrepreneurs,” said Dr. Gary Dushnitsky, Associate Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at London Business School.

“This initiative serves many benefits. The quarterly cadence of release is particularly important, as it reflects the dynamic nature of entrepreneurship. It will further allow for the tracking of trends over time, providing important insights into the state of entrepreneurs.”

Read more here.