Dreame L10 Pro review: A great choice in robot vacuums

There is a wide variety of robot vacuums on the market, and the Dreame L10 Pro is an excellent choice. It can also mop the floor, which further expands its versatility. Unlike most other robot vacuums on the market, the Dreame L10 Pro uses lidar instead of feeling its way around your house.

Perhaps the most interesting feature of the L10 Pro is the lidar. As soon as you activate the app, it starts mapping your house, and then it fills in more space as it sweeps.

Features of the Dreame L10 Pro

The Dreame L10 Pro robot vacuum has one side brush instead of two like many other robot vacuums. It also has a rotating brush underneath and says the brush minimizes tangling. The lidar enables the robot vacuum to navigate obstacles in the middle of the floor so that you don't have to pick everything up before you vacuum. However, for a more thorough clean, I do recommend that you pick up any small items before running the vacuum because it will clean better and cover more ground.

The Dreame L10 Pro features a 5,200 mAh battery for up to 150 minutes of cleaning time. It can vacuum 2,690 square feet and mop 2,152 square feet in standard mode on a full charge. The vacuum detects carpeting and boosts its suction for a better clean.

Using the app, you can create maps for different rooms and areas of your house. You can tell the Dreame L10 Pro to vacuum only a particular room or to vacuum all of the space it sees. You can also set no-go zones in the app, which is especially helpful for mopping when you have both carpet and hard floors.

If you don't want to vacuum or mop the entire floor, you can also use spot clean mode. Just pick the vacuum up and move it to the area you want cleaned. Then press the spot clean button, and it will clean a 1.5-by-1.5-meter area around it. You can also use the app to schedule a cleaning time for a particular area.

My review

The best thing about the Dreame L10 Pro robot vacuum is how easy it is to use. The app is extremely user-friendly, making it easy to figure out how to use the vacuum right out of the box. You can also use the app to set virtual walls in your home if you don't want the device to vacuum or mop a particular area.

As far as vacuuming goes, it does a pretty good job. I took a screenshot from the app to show where the vacuum went. You can see that it covered the area quite well, although it did not get the space between the coffee table and the couch. I think it has something to do with the lidar because the other robot vacuum I have does get that space, and it cleans by bumping into things.

I'm not sure what to think about the mopping function. It did an OK job, but the downside is that you can't use soap with the device, so you are just mopping with plain water. The manual advises you to vacuum the area to be mopped at least three times before using the mopping feature. Additionally, you have to empty all the water out and clean the mop accessories thoroughly to prevent mold or mildew. However, these issues are not specific to the Dreame L10 Pro. You'll probably find the same problems with other robot vacuums that also mop.

The bottom line on the Dreame L10 Pro robot vacuum

I really like the Dreame L10 Pro robot vacuum as a vacuum, but I'm not sure about the mop feature. It seems like an awful a lot of work to get the device ready to mop and then clean it out. You might be able to mop the floor faster on your own. If you have an excessive amount of mopping to do, it might be worthwhile to use the device to mop, but again, you can't use soap with it.

I definitely recommend the Dreame L10 Pro if you're looking for a robot vacuum. There are many choices on the market, and this robot vacuum is an excellent option. You can buy the vacuum on eBay or Amazon.

**DreameTech gave me a free Dreame L10 Pro robot vacuum for the purposes of writing this review.