Doubling Down On Donald Trump

It was one hundred percent predictable that as soon as the FBI announced that former president Donald Trump had been holding a huge trove of highly classified national security documents in his Mar-a-Lago Club, he would immediately double down on his claims that he had been fully complying with all governmental rules and regulations with respect to the handling of these documents.

Donald Trump's Reaction

And now, even after having been caught red-handed with over twenty boxes containing documents vital to our national security, Trump is claiming that he has not only not done anything wrong, but that he is being subjected to still another “witch-hunt.” Of course, his reaction was completely predictable.

What is especially ironic about this whole affair is that during the four years of his daily national security briefings, President Trump could rarely stay focused and appeared utterly disinterested. So why on Earth did he bother to lug all those cartons down to Florida when he left office? Some unkind observers have speculated that he was hoping to sell these national security secrets to Russia, China, Iran, or other hostile powers.

Had Trump reigned more than two millenniums ago, he might have been the subject of a Greek tragedy. But today, life is far more complicated.

As Donald Trump castes himself as the innocent victim of the FBI’s overreach, his potential 2024 presidential rivals – led by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s former Vice President, Mike Pence, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz – have fallen all over themselves to defend him against the “Gestapo” tactics of the FBI agents who raided his peaceful home.

It will be especially interesting to see if Trump will now be inspired to move up the announcement of his 2024 presidential election campaign. And it will be even more interesting to see the reaction of DeSantis, Pence, Cruz et al.