Washington, DC – Committee on House Administration Ranking Member Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) released this statement after Rita Hart filed a brief with the committee asking members to “depart from Iowa law” in order to overturn a sitting member of Congress, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa).

Know more about Russia than your friends: Get our free ebook on how the Soviet Union became Putin's Russia.

Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Democrats Ask The Committee To Depart From Iowa Law

“Democrats’ latest brief from Marc Elias asks this committee to ‘depart from Iowa law,’ shift the burden of proof to Congresswoman Miller-Meeks to prove she won despite having an election certificate, limit her opportunity for discovery, and manipulate the rules to fit a pre-determined outcome,” said Davis. “Hart agreed to the recount rules and her campaign participated in this bipartisan recount process and chose not to challenge the results in court, but now she’s arguing this committee should use a partisan process and throw out these rules because she didn’t like the outcome.

Nick Train: Investing The Long Term Whiskey Cycle Nick Train: on the Whiskey Cycle Howard Marks once said, “ignoring cycles and extrapolating trends is one of the most dangerous things an investor can do, ” and this quote now forms the basis of Nick Train of Lindsell Train investment philosophy. Even though Train would call himself a value investor, over the years his style has changed, Read More

“Every member of Congress from Iowa was elected under these same laws and it’s imperative that this committee respect Iowa’s process, which was timely, bipartisan, and transparent. If we don’t, then we are undermining the integrity of our elections and the trust of voters. This committee should not be wasting taxpayers’ time or money on a contest that was filed because the candidate said herself she couldn’t win any other way. That’s not what the Federal Contested Elections Act was put in place for.”