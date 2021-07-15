Commentary On Experian’s Q2 Earnings – Edison Group

A commentary from Dan Ridsdale, Managing Director of TMT & Platform at Edison Group, on Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s latest quarterly trading update.

Experian's Results Look Encouraging



“Though this quarter was a relatively weak comparative period, Experian continues to bounce back and results generally look encouraging. The three months to the end of June saw a strong performance. Revenue overall was up 31%, prompting the company to expect total revenue growth for the full year to be around 13-15%, 9-11% of which likely to be organic - both figures a raise on what Experian had predicted as recently as May.

What will perhaps be most pleasing for the firm about this growth, is how evenly spread it is across operating markets. Noth America, which accounts for 65% of group revenue, saw an increase of 22%, while Latin America, the UK and Ireland and EMEA returned 25%, 20% and 19% respectively in revenue growth. Where B2B markets may still be hurting, consumer services revenue acts as a strong hedge, as is the case in Latin America - which saw this department surge with 107% organic revenue growth.

It should be remembered that last year some services from Experian had to stop owing to the pandemic, and mortgage volumes had flattened off, so this quarters comparison is somewhat detached from a regular, pre pandemic quarter on quarter assessment. But the results are strong none the less, and the company looks well positioned to sustain some level of growth in the medium term."