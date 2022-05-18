Child Stimulus Check: Don’t Forget to Claim This Up to $8K Child Tax Credit

The child tax credit proved to be a lifeline for millions of families, but it ended in December of last year. Some families, however, could be due for one more child stimulus check. This child stimulus check, called the child and dependent care credit, offers eligible families up to $8,000 credit in their taxes.

Child And Dependent Care Credit: What Is It?

Similar to the expanded child tax credit, the child and dependent care credit was also part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Under the child and dependent care credit, parents are allowed to claim up to 50% of their childcare expenses for 2021, with a maximum limit of $8,000.

It must be noted that the child and dependent care credit is not a new credit, rather the American Rescue Plan raised its limit. Before the American Rescue Plan, parents were allowed to claim 35% in credit, up to a maximum of $3,000 for childcare expenses for one child and up to $6,000 for two children.

"The child and dependent care tax credit is a credit allowed for a percentage of work-related expenses that a taxpayer incurs for the care of qualifying persons to enable the taxpayer to work or look for work," the IRS says.

Claiming this credit is easy. You need to claim this credit while filing your taxes by including it on your 2021 tax return.

Child Stimulus Check (Credit): Who Can Claim It?

Unlike the child tax credit, this credit can only be claimed by taxpayers, who in order to work or look for work, paid someone to look after their child or dependents in 2021. The child or dependents in this case would be a child below 13 years, a spouse incapable of self-care, or a qualifying dependent incapable of self-care.

Moreover, it is also important that the dependent for which you are claiming the credit, must be your legal dependent when the care was provided. Also, in case you share the custody of a child with another person then only the custodial parent will be allowed to claim the credit.

If you are claiming the credit for an adult dependent or spouse, then there are a few more requirements that you need to meet. To know about these requirements, as well as other details of the child and dependent care credit, visit this link.

A point to note is that the child and dependent care credit is a nonrefundable credit. So, this child stimulus check can be claimed only by taxpayers with taxable income. Thus, parents or guardians who are nonfilers, or who aren’t required to file or pay taxes because of lower income, are not eligible to claim this credit.

Also, taxpayers with AGI (adjusted gross income) more than $438,000 are not eligible for this even if they claimed this credit previously. This credit can be claimed by U.S. citizens. Also, taxpayers that the IRS considers residents and non-residents can claim this credit as well.