Are you worried about working on your credit score? If yes, Blaze Credit Card is a convenient and easy-to-use credit card you can use anywhere for everyday purchases, online shopping, and restaurants. Although Blaze Credit Card does not provide many advantages, it is an excellent opportunity to improve your credit score.

You can use it globally, thanks to the vast network that Mastercard provides. In this blog, you’ll explore the perks of using a Blaze Credit Card and how to apply, register, and login into your Blaze Credit Card. So, let’s get started!

Benefits of Blaze Mastercard Credit Card

Blaze Credit Card is issued and managed by First Savings Bank.

You don’t need to make any security deposit and enjoy the freedom of not having to worry about extra fees.

Blaze Credit Card offers Zero Fraud Liability , so you can rest easy knowing your card is protected against fraud.

Blaze Credit Card offers 24/7 assistance if your credit card is lost or stolen.

You need to pay an annual fee of $75 .

You enjoy a 15% discount on Mastercard airport meet and greet services.

Blaze Credit Card includes dark web monitoring to avoid any thefts.

No foreign transaction fees .

No account opening fees or any monthly payments.

You get cash advances on relatively low fees .

No bank account is required .

Blaze Credit Card reports to four credit bureaus , an opportunity to work on your credit score.

Online Account Access

You can also access your Blaze Credit Card online. You can manage your purchases, pay your credit card bill and check interest rates anytime and anywhere from the comfort of your home. If you still haven’t applied for your Blaze Credit Card, follow the given steps:

Go to the official Blaze Mastercard Credit Card website . Click on Apply Now button. Again click on Apply Now button on the following page. On the following page, fill out the required information such as your Name , Date of Birth , SSN , Email , Postal Address , Zip Code , Phone Number, and Financial Information . Review the terms & conditions section and click on the Preview Application button. On the following page, click on Submit Application, and that’s it!

Blaze Credit Card Login

If you are having trouble accessing your online Blaze Credit Card Account, follow the given steps:

Go to the official Blaze Credit Card website . Click on the Account Login button. On the following page, enter your Username and Password . Click on the Login button, and you’re done!

Register Online

If you want to register your online Blaze Credit Card account, follow the given instructions:

Go to the official Blaze Credit Card Website . Click on the Account Login button. Under the login section, Click on Register New User. On the following page, enter required credentials such as your Credit Card Number , Email Address , CVV, and last 4 digits of SSN . Set up your Username and Password . Review the terms and conditions and click on I have read and agree to the terms . Click on the Register button, and that’s it!

Forgot Password

If you, by chance, forget your password, follow the given steps to change it:

Go to the official Blaze Credit Card Website . Click on the Account Login button. Under the login section, click on Forgot Password . Click on Continue on the next page. On the following page, enter required details such as your Card Number , Card Security Code , and last 4 digits of SSN . Click on Continue . After verification, you can set up New Password .

Forgot User ID

If you, by chance, forget your User ID, follow the given steps to change it:

Go to the official Blaze Credit Card Website . Click on the Account Login button. Under the login section, click on Forgot Username . Click on Continue on the next page. On the following page, enter required details such as your Card Number , Card Security Code , and last 4 digits of SSN . Click on Continue . After verification, you can set up New Username .

Blaze Credit Card Services

Blaze Credit Card Services make it easy for you to manage your finances and make payments online. They offer a variety of payment methods so you can choose the one that best suits your needs.

And their customer service information team is always available to help you with any questions or concerns you may have. Plus, their mobile app makes it easy to make payments on the go. So whether you’re at home or outside, they have got you covered.

Blaze Credit Card Bill Pay Phone Number

You can pay your Blaze Credit Card bill via phone. Simply call (866)-205-8311. A representative will pick up your call. Follow their instructions to pay your bill successfully.

Blaze Credit Card Payment Address

You can also pay your Blaze Credit Card bill via posting service. Write a check in the name of First Savings Bank. Attach your remittance slip and invoice. Mail it to Blaze Credit Card Address:

Blaze Mastercard.

PO Box 5096.

Sioux Falls, SD 57117-5096

Customer Service Hours

If you have any queries about Blaze’s secured Credit Card, contact them at 1-866-205-8311. They claim to be available 24/7.

How to Pay Blaze Credit Card?

You can pay your Blaze Credit Card bill by the following methods:

Online

Follow the given instructions to pay your Blaze Credit Card online:

Go to the official Blaze Credit Card Website . Click on the Account Login button. Enter your Username and Password . Click on Login . Go to the Payments section. Click on the Make Payments button. Enter billing details. Click on Confirm Transaction button, and that’s it!

By Phone

Assuming that you have your Blaze Credit Card handy, call the customer service number on the back of your card. When prompted, enter your 16-digit credit card number. You will then be asked to verify your identity by providing your name, address, and other personal information. Once your identity has been verified, you will be able to select from a menu of options. Choose the option to make a payment. You will be prompted to enter the amount of your payment and the date you would like it to be processed. Be sure to have your checking account information handy so that you can provide it when prompted. Your payment will then be processed and you will receive confirmation of the transaction. Hang up and you’re done!

By Mail

If you’re wondering how to pay your Blaze Credit Card bill by mail, we’ve got you covered. Here are the detailed steps:

Get a money order or cashier’s check for the full amount of your bill, made out to “Blaze Mastercard.” Write your account number on the memo line of the check. Put the check in an envelope and address it to Blaze Mastercard, P.O. Box 5096, Sioux Falls, SD 57117-5096. Be sure to include a stamp on the envelope! Drop it in the mailbox and you’re all set. Your payment will be processed within a few days.

Paying your Blaze Credit Card bill by mail is easy and straightforward. Just follow the steps above and you’ll be all set.

Via the Mobile App

Follow the given steps to pay your Blaze Credit Card Bill via the mobile app:

Download the Blaze Credit Card app from Google Playstore . Open your mobile app. Login to your Blaze Credit Card account. Go to the Make Payments option. Enter billing details. Click on Confirm Transaction, and that’s it!

How to Avoid Late Fees?

One of the ways to avoid late fees (up to $25) is to pay minimum wages each month so that the bill doesn’t constantly become a big stack.

Here are a few other tips to help you avoid paying late fees on your Blaze Credit Card:

Set Up Automatic Payments

One of the best ways to avoid late fees is to set up automatic payments for your credit card bill. That way, you’ll never have to worry about forgetting to make a payment. You can usually do this through your bank’s online bill pay feature or by setting up a recurring payment with your credit card issuer.

Pay More Than the Minimum Each Month

Paying only the minimum due on your credit card bill is a surefire way to end up paying late fees. If you can, try to pay more than the minimum each month. This will help you pay off your balance faster and avoid interest charges.

Use Online Banking

Most banks and credit card issuers offer online banking these days. This is a great way to keep track of your credit card balance and make payments. You can usually set up alerts so that you’ll get an email or text message when your bill is due.

If you’re not using online banking, it’s important to keep track of when your credit card bill is due. One way to do this is to write the due date in your calendar or set a reminder on your phone. That way, you’ll never miss a payment.

Call the Issuer if You Can’t Pay

If you find yourself in a situation where you can’t pay your credit card bill on time, don’t panic. Call your credit card issuer and explain the situation. They may be able to work with you to set up a payment plan or waive any late fees.

Following these tips will help you avoid paying late fees on your Blaze Credit Card. Just remember to stay on top of your payments and keep track of your due dates. If you ever find yourself in a tight spot, don’t hesitate to call your credit card issuer for help.

FAQs

What Is the Credit Limit on a Blaze Credit Card?

The credit limit on a Blaze Credit Card depends on the cardholder’s credit score. Cardholders with a low credit score are eligible for a $350 credit limit, while those with a high credit score may be eligible for a $1500 credit limit. To learn more about the credit limits offered by Blaze Credit Card or unsecured credit line access, visit their website or contact customer service.

Is Blaze a Real Credit Card?

Yes, Blaze is a real credit card. It is issued by First Savings Bank and can be used anywhere that accepts Mastercard. There is a minimal annual fee and the interest rate is relatively low. Overall, this is a decent credit card to have if you are looking for a low-interest option.

What Is the Phone Number for Blaze Credit Card?

The phone number for Blaze Credit Card is 1-866-205-8311. You can use this number to make payments, check your balance, or get help with any other account questions you may have. Customer service representatives are available 24 hours and 7 days a week. You can also visit the website for more information or to access your account online.

How Long Does It Take to Get Blaze Mastercard?

If you’re wondering how long it will take to get your Blaze Mastercard, it takes 5 to 6 days to get Blaze Mastercard. During this time, your application will be reviewed and if approved, you will receive your card in the mail. That’s the standard processing time for most credit card applications.

Of course, there are always exceptions to the rule. In some rare cases, it may take longer than 6 days to get your Blaze Mastercard. If this happens, we recommend contacting customer service to check on the status of your application.

Final Considerations

If you are worried about increasing your credit score, then Blaze Credit Card provides you with the best opportunity to improve your credit score. As Blaze Visa Credit Card reports to four significant bureaus, you have a higher chance of getting your ideal credit score in less time.

Although it comes up with an annual fee of $75, with its other benefits, Blaze Credit Card is worth getting!