BlackRock Launches A New Spot Bitcoin Fund – Commentary

A commentary from Alex Adelman, CEO & Co-founder of Lolli, on BlackRock’s launch of a new spot bitcoin fund.

BlackRock’s New Bitcoin Fund

“Bitcoin’s price increase on the news of a new bitcoin fund from BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, reflects bitcoin’s transition into a new phase of adoption. Today, demand for bitcoin among Wall Street’s power players has effectively decoupled from prices in the broader crypto markets.

This unflagging interest in bitcoin by BlackRock and its sophisticated institutional clients, even amid a market downturn in crypto at large, reflects a heightened, nuanced understanding of bitcoin’s global, long-term importance among market-moving players on Wall Street. Leading firms are now grasping bitcoin’s unparalleled position as a secure, digitally-native store of value with promise and utility for the global financial ecosystem.

Institutions like BlackRock, with more than $10 trillion in assets under management, only invest in financial products that they believe will be a lasting part of the financial markets. Blackrock’s bottom line interest is in securing their clients’ – and by extension, their own – capital. By launching a bitcoin fund, BlackRock is giving its vote of confidence in bitcoin as a key part of the future global economy.”