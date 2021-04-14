The internet is a gateway to anywhere around the world. It’s used by businesses to strengthen their global market and also as a way to chat with your best friend. It has limitless possibilities. However, with all the advantages there’s always risk involved. Which is why it’s important for anyone using the internet to protect themselves and their information.

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The information on your devices is essential to your life. It may be because of your work, business or personal data you have stored. When hackers or viruses get into your computer, it can be a chaos. With your device constantly connected to the internet, an attack can actually happen anytime and you want to avoid getting targeted or be able to stop data breeches from happening.

Li Lu On Why It’s Better To Be A Generalist Investor [New Interview] At the end of last week, Bruce Greenwald, the founding director of the Heilbrunn Center for Graham and Dodd Investing at Columbia Business School, sat down for a Fireside Chat with Li Lu, the founder and chairman of Himalaya Capital as part of the 13th Columbia China Business Conference. The chat spanned many different topics, Read More

Making your network secure may be difficult, especially if it involves a more technical approach. However, in the long run, you won’t regret having the protection. You can then prevent yourself from becoming a victim by learning network security basics and following this guide.

Importance Of Network Security

The internet is the easiest way to get connected with the world. This is why you have to stay connected all the time. You may choose to connect through a Local Area Network (LAN) or through Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi).

These networks consist of essentially the same hardware and software, and required internet access all the same. Hence, making no network immune to any form of attack. However, a system that houses decent network security helps reduce risk of data theft and sabotage.

Network security works as a layer of protection stopping hackers or spyware from entering. This is done through data encryption VPNs. You can check many types of VPN providers like invpn.com to choose the best one for your internet security.

When data is sent or received, the security software will break it down into different sections sending it through the net using unique pathways. All the while staying encrypted. Preventing thieves and spies from seeing the full picture.

With network security software, it analyses the data coming into your device, protecting your device from software designed to reduce efficiency of your internet. The security software flags any file or attempted connection that might be deemed harmful for you and your device. With some instances, it's deleted immediately or quarantined for your inspection.

This is why large gaming companies install network security to prevent attacks that cause network issues. If you’re wondering why your online game is slow, it might mean you or the gaming company need better network security.

If software made to target devices gets through, you might be in for a hard time. Some hackers use the information gathered to ransom it or leverage it for money. In some cases, information is used and sold to buyers on the dark web. Other hackers are simply hired to disrupt other business’s network to ensure the success of their own. Without good network security, you might be looking at life disrupting cyber threats to your home internet or business network system.

How To Make Your Network Security Secure

Now that you’re informed, you might want to decide to increase your network security. No matter your budget, there are ways to help you beef up your network security. Here are some steps you might consider taking to keep your data safe:

Step 1. Change Your Network’s Default Name

The first step you should be taking is changing the name of your default network. Most new network owners forget to change their network’s name. Keeping the Internet Service Provider (ISP) or the router’s default name can leave you open to an attack.

Most default names have the model type of the ISPs or of the router. This gives hackers a clear idea of what devices you use. This will help hackers plan a more concentrated attack for your network. Make sure to avoid placing personal information that might give hackers ideas on the password or your identity. You can pick a name that is unique and different, something you can remember but isn't too personal.

Step 2. Use Strong Passwords

Passwords are the first defense of any account, safe or network. If you can keep your password a secret, you can prevent invaders from accessing it. However, if your password is too simple or easy, hackers can easily guess these passwords. Here are some tips to keep your passwords strong:

Try to avoid using passwords that have personal connections. These types of passwords may be easy to remember but the tradeoff can be costly. As some hackers have algorithms that take into account your personal information to guess a password to your network.

Use strong passwords that aren’t familiar to you. You can use personal information. Simply make sure it isn't obvious information, such as birthdays, a birth place, or names.

Always include upper- and lower-case letters when writing your password to confuse hackers.

Couple it with random numbers that don’t have anything to do with you or your loved ones.

Other experts even advise adding symbols such as punctuation marks and hashtags if allowed.

Step 3. Control Your Network’s Access

Strong passwords should protect you and your devices from outside access. However, some hackers will not stop just because you have a good password protecting your system. Consider having two-factor or three-factor authentication.

Two-factor authentication involves having a code sent to confirm any connection. With it, you’ll be immediately informed of unauthorized access.

On the other hand, three-factor authentication requires additional biometric confirmation. These are more reserved for high end systems and business.

If you’re unable to set these up, you must consider clearing up your current network. Access your network to remove any unknown or dangerous devices.

If it's difficult for you to determine dangerous or sketchy devices you can reset your whole system.

Start from zero and protect your system from there. Restrict access and control, preventing unwanted changes to the system.

Step 4. Secure Devices

The last step is to secure all your devices. Since the network itself has undergone changes in terms of security, you should make steps in protecting the devices itself. Adding an additional layer of defense for the data.

The most basic step you can execute is by changing your Doman Name System (DNS), from your ISP to something else. Look online for the best DNS depending on your current location.

You might also want to update everything, including software found in your devices. As these updates also include changes in security.

Having the latest version of your programs ensures that your device is ready to handle new and different attacks that cyber criminals might make.

Here are additional improvements to your device’s security:

Check Compromised Accounts:

Accounts like social media accounts and other online accounts are the easiest target for hackers, as their data is not located on your own network. Make sure you update the passwords of your accounts on a semi-regular basis. Make sure it doesn't become a gateway for invaders to have access to your network. If you’re unsure if your account is safe, there are multiple websites online that check the security of your account. If you truly want to make sure, just change the password of all your accounts. However, don’t use the same password for all accounts, this will prevent a domino effect when one is hacked.

Install Anti-Virus:

The anti-virus software is the most common software upgrade you need if you’re regularly using an internet. However, most users only use the basic version of this software. A basic version prevents simple viruses from computers. This however does not stop ransomware, spyware or other advanced viruses from accessing your data.

Consider investing in advanced versions of any antivirus software. With a huge market, prices stay competitive, with some providing annual or multi-year deals. Giving you huge discounts the longer you commit to their services.

Use a VPN:

As previously mentioned, VPNs allow the user to have their own virtual network anywhere in the world. It provides the users an encryption of their own location and data, preventing hackers from locating or determining the location of the device. This provides a triple layer of security for their clients. Some VPNs offer multiple devices for their customers, which makes it a viable option for anyone’s need either for home or business.

Conclusion

Now you have the essential knowledge in network security, it's now time for you to get to work. Even if you're a beginner or a veteran in the field, hopefully this article has informed or reminded you of the essential steps in network security. You can use these steps to easily secure your network. It might be intimidating at first for a novice, but there will always be information out there to help you protect your internet network.

Some of these tasks might be time consuming and financially costly. However, they will prevent vital information from being shared on the web. With strong network security measures in place, you can feel safe knowing that your personal or business data and information is being protected and kept safe.