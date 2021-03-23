Whitney Tilson’s email to investors discussing the ‘TaaS 2.0’ event on Thursday; ARK’s Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) model.

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

'TaaS 2.0' Event

While I have conflicting feelings about Tesla and its mercurial CEO Elon Musk, I'm super bullish on electric vehicles ("EVs") and autonomous vehicles ("AVs"), for reasons I lay out in this video.

Nick Train: Investing The Long Term Whiskey Cycle Nick Train: on the Whiskey Cycle Howard Marks once said, “ignoring cycles and extrapolating trends is one of the most dangerous things an investor can do, ” and this quote now forms the basis of Nick Train of Lindsell Train investment philosophy. Even though Train would call himself a value investor, over the years his style has changed, Read More

.....................

We're calling our next event "TaaS 2.0."

This event is totally free to join – all you need to do is register with one click right here.

Make sure to tune in... because attendees will receive something special as a thank-you for watching.

P.S. For folks who share my interest in this burgeoning sector, I have a Tesla/EV/AV-focused e-mail list, which you can subscribe to (roughly two e-mails per week) by sending a blank e-mail to: [email protected]. Below is what I sent to that list recently...

ARK's Price Target For Tesla in 2025

4) Last Friday, Tesla bull ARK Invest published this update to its model: ARK's Price Target for Tesla in 2025.

Financial Times columnist Jamie Powell heaps scorn on ARK Invest's model: ARK's Tesla model gish gallops to $3,000 per share. Excerpt:

On Friday evening ARK Invest, the tech focused investment manager and ETF provider du jour, published its latest update to its Tesla model. The new 2025 price target? $3,000 per share, or a market capitalization of just under $3tn. The bull case is a touch higher, of course, at $4,000 per share. The bear case is $1,500 per share, more than double where Tesla's shares closed before the weekend.

Accompanying the blog post was an Excel sheet uploaded to GitHub, which you can download and toy with here. The "model," as with the last iteration, has more logical holes than Blackburn, Lancashire (Editor – that's a nod to one of the lyrics in the Beatles' A Day in The Life, right?). To be frank, it's hard to know where to start, but here's a few noticeable details from the bull case.

Whitney