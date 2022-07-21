Are Abortions and Smoking Constitutional Rights?; Public Tobacco Use Is More Deeply Rooted in U.S. History and Traditions

Is Abortion A Constitutional Right?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 21, 2022) – Justice Samuel Alito, in his majority opinion for the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade, announced the following test: if a right is not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution [“unenumerated”], it can exist only if it is “deeply rooted in this nation’s history and traditions and implicit in the concept of ordered liberty,” notes public interest law professor John Banzhaf.

But if this is the legal test for any claimed unenumerated constitutional right, a much stronger argument can be made that smoking - not only in public places, but even in private homes and apartments where it is now sometimes banned - meets those criteria much more strongly than abortion, says Banzhaf, who started and then led the battle to ban smoking in many places, and who has faced and defeated such smoking-is-a-constitutional-right argument many times.

The history of abortions in the U.S., and of legal restrictions placed on the practice, appears mixed at best, with both pro-life and pro-choice supporters able to cite some snippets of history to back up their respective claims. Thus, if there is some evidence - but it's inconclusive - on both sides, it would seem that the right to an abortion was at least not DEEPLY rooted, he suggests.

But history is very clear that smoking, especially in public places such as taverns, was widely practiced and accepted without legal limits when the Constitution was first adopted, and also when the Fourteenth Amendment (making many of its protections also applicable to state laws) was adopted.

Indeed, up until Banzhaf and his law students got smoking restricted and then banned on commercial airline flights, the practice was freely permitted except in very limited situations, and then only to prevent fires or explosions.

Moreover, even organizations most strongly opposed to smoking - e.g., the American Cancer Society [ACS] and the American Heart Association [AHA] - argued that smokers had such a fundamental right to smoke that the practice should not be banned, even for a few hours at a time, on commercial airline flights, despite the recognized harm it was then known to cause to other passengers.

Indeed, says Banzhaf, this idea that there was a fundamental right to smoke - arguably the equivalent of being "implicit in concept of ordered liberty" - was so strongly held that the ACS refused to even ban smoking at the meetings of its own board of directors, even though this meant that at least one board member could never attend a meeting because of his severe allergic reactions to even the small amounts of tobacco smoke generated by other board members smoking during the meeting.

