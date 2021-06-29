Activists Demand Congress Stop Subsidizing Fossil Fuels

500+ groups across the U.S. demand Congress stop subsidizing fossil fuels and, a rally featuring Representatives Ilhan Omar and Ro Khanna, and a giant dinosaur skeleton

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study! Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Activists Demand From The Congress To Cut Fossil Fuel Subsidies

WASHINGTON, DC – Friends of the Earth Action, together with Sierra Club, Oxfam America, Greenpeace USA, Natural Resources Defense Council, Food and Water Watch, Oil Change International, DNC Environment and Climate Crisis Council, and a wide range of health, environmental and other groups across the nation, are calling for Congress to pass significant cuts to fossil fuel subsidies embedded in the tax code in an in-person rally today.

Seth Klarman On Cash Return: Time To Sell? Betting that the markets never revert to historical norms, that we are in a new era of higher securities prices and lower returns, involves the risk of significant capital impairment. Betting that prices will fall at some point involves opportunity cost of uncertain amount. By holding expensive securities with low prospective returns, people choose to Read More

The rally, taking place in Washington D.C., is accompanied by a letter urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to support the “elimination of fossil fuel subsidies and other giveaways in any infrastructure, economic recovery and/or reconciliation legislative package.” Additionally, more than 132,000 people across the country have submitted petitions calling for an end to fossil fuel subsidies.

“I can’t believe we’re still talking about this,” said Lukas Ross, Climate & Energy Program Manager at Friends of the Earth U.S. “For over a hundred years, fossil fuel corporations have cashed in on tax cuts and other shameless giveaways. Leaving these gimmicks on the books would be a monumental failure of climate leadership.”

The rally features several representatives as speakers, including Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA), Representative Nanette Barragan (D-CA), Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Representative Earl Blumenauer (D-OR).

A recent analysis from Friends of the Earth showed that oil giants Chevron and Conoco have been lobbying to protect a huge subsidy which was targeted for elimination by President Biden. It is an $84.7 billion loophole dating from the Trump tax cut that exclusively benefits giant companies with overseas income.

About Friends of the Earth



Friends of the Earth fights to create a more healthy and just world. Our current campaigns focus on promoting clean energy and solutions to climate change, ensuring the food we eat and products we use are safe and sustainable, and protecting marine ecosystems and the people who live and work near them.