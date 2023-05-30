7 In 10 American Voters Oppose Elon Musk’s Political Influence

Oddspedia recently polled US voters on their opinions on billionaires and their influence in US politics.

The Oddspedia poll of 3,000 American voters highlights that they see the world’s 0.01% involvement in US politics as a threat. Sixty-eight percent feel that billionaires should stay out of politics.

Americans Oppose Elon Musk’s Political Influence

According to the poll, the majority of voters; 7 in 10 Americans oppose Elon Musk‘s political influence, believing that second richest man in the world’s involvement in US politics is negative or extremely negative.

Historically, Musk has donated millions of dollars to both Republican and Democrat candidates, however recently, he’s thrown his support and money to the Republican party. Last week saw Musk use his ownership of Twitter to help launch right-wing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ GOP bid, though it was overshadowed by technical issues from the tech giant.

American’s may question Musk’s political motives, but they were split on his impact on the Republican party. Just over half of voters, 54% said that Musk would be beneficial or extremely beneficial for the GOP.

Oddspedia spokesman Callum Wilson: “There is increasing skepticism in the electorate on the over-reaching political influence of the world’s richest people.

“Nowhere can it be clearer seen than with Elon Musk, a controversial figure who’s purchase of Twitter was met with mixed reaction. DeSantis signed a bill that shields Musk’s SpaceX and other aerospace companies from legal liabilities, the day after Musk hosted his launch on Twitter Spaces.

Though Musk is being touted at the new political kingmaker, DeSantis’ odds since the launch have drifted from +400 to +450, so perhaps the impact wasn’t quite what either had hoped for.”

