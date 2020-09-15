The Top States For Artificial Intelligence Jobs Revealed

Artificial intelligence jobs are future-proof, with new and lasting careers for AI engineers, scientists, machine learning developers, data scientists, and more. For that reason, Poker.org, analyzed over 8,000 job advertisements to find out which US state offers the highest number of artificial intelligence jobs, where can be found the most AI remote jobs or which are the states offering the most entry-level jobs in AI.

Poker.org analysis of Indeed.com data showed that most AI jobs are being offered in states with high-population cities like California, New York, and Texas.

The Top States For Artificial Intelligence Jobs

California, 1,515 jobs, Top Cities: San Francisco (270) Santa Clara (214)

1,515 jobs, San Francisco (270) Santa Clara (214) Virginia, 843 jobs, Top Cities: Arlington (146)

843 jobs, Arlington (146) Washington, 592 jobs, Top Cities: Seattle (413)

592 jobs, Seattle (413) Massachusetts, 573 jobs, Top Cities: Boston (190)

573 jobs, Boston (190) New York, 562 jobs, Top Cities: New York (379)

562 jobs, New York (379) Texas, 447 jobs, Top Cities: Austin (158)

Poker.org also used Google Trends data to analyze the states where people search the most often for the term, AI Jobs. They also used keyword research tools to get a clear idea of how many times people in each state searched for that term.

The top states searching for artificial intelligence jobs the most were:

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

The AI job ads research also showed states with the highest number of remote jobs. The state with the most remote jobs is California (148), followed by New York (89). Texas (76), Massachusetts, (39), and Virginia (31).

Furthermore, the findings revealed US states that currently offer the most entry-level jobs in AI. With California leading again (351), followed by Massachusetts (126), New York (113), Virginia (110) and Washington (84).

However, the data also showed states with fewest AI jobs. These are Alaska, which is also the only state with zero AI job ads, Mississippi (2) and South Dakota (4).

Brendon Thomson, spokesperson for Poker.org commented: “Our research confirmed that AI jobs are growing fast, with thousands of new AI careers popping up around the country.

“It was great to see that not all artificial intelligence jobs, that are currently being advertised, are mid or senior level, but there are plenty of opportunities for AI enthusiasts to join the industry through an entry-level job. The same goes for the offer of remote artificial intelligence jobs in the majority of large US cities”

Methodology

Poker.org analysed Indeed.com in September 2020 for all 50 U.S. states. The company also compiled online search data for AI jobs in all 50 states, adding insights by using keyword research tools to find approximate search numbers for the key terms in every state.