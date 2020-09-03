The 8th Annual Sohn Hong Kong Virtual Investment Leaders Conference 2020 presented by the Karen Leung Foundation is taking place on 9 September 2020.

Stay tuned for our comprehensive coverage of the event!

The original investment idea conference, which now spans 11 cities and five continents has inspired more than US$90 million of charitable giving from the financial community, and brings together sell and buy-side investment professionals, asset managers and private investors from across the world. This year the Sohn Foundation has launched the SohnX initiative to continue its mission of doing business while doing good in the virtual world.

The speaker line-up features highly successful and experienced hedge fund managers who will present exclusive short and long investment ideas and market views.

In advance of the event, several speakers have shared their insights on the investment environment against the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Please find commentary below and video link below:

2020 Sohn Hong Kong Investment Leaders Conference: Insights On The Investment Environment

Aaron Stern, Managing Partner & CIO, Converium Capital Management

“There are a lot of asset classes and industries that are going to be affected by COVID-19. We are pivoting more toward distressed, where we are finding more opportunities in distressed credit, a lot of which is outside the US where there is less of a wall of money to support asset prices. We are also finding a lot of opportunities in capital structures amid a lot of dislocations. I anticipate a lot of opportunities in sovereign, municipal and quasi-sovereign debt outside of the US due to the strain of the pandemic on state and local government budgets.”

Gabriel Grego, Managing Partner and CIO, Quintessential Capital Management

“You’ve got to buy deep value assets, for example stocks of companies that have been really battered by this crisis such as airlines, energy-related, transport and hospitality. These segments have generated extremely low valuations.”

George Yang, Chief Investment Officer and Founding Partner, Anatole

“We think equity is still the most attractive asset class, if you have a long-term horizon, compared to fixed income. Globally e-commerce still has a long way to go - the pandemic has actually facilitated the adoption of e-commerce globally.”

Alp Ercil, Founder & Chief Investment Officer, ARCM

“The most interesting risk/reward over the last two to two-and-a-half months for our firm has been in the IG markets. We have not seen the IG markets dislocate like this since the Global Financial Crisis. The spread widening was very large and very quick and in our view when IG markets dislocate like that you need to be pretty quick to get set for a potential recovery.”

Seth H. Fischer, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Oasis Management

“In March there were some great derivatives as well as index opportunities. Today there remain some great single name opportunities. In terms of timing the right time to invest in these individual names is right now.”

For more information on the conference and full speaker line-up, please visit: https://karenleungfoundation.org/

About the Karen Leung Foundation:

The Karen Leung Foundation (KLF) www.karenleungfoundation.org is working to save lives in Hong Kong by raising awareness of gynaecological cancer, educating women to increase rates of early detection and ensuring that women in treatment have access to optimal medical care. Founded in 2013, we are the first and only organisation in Hong Kong solely devoted to women's gynaecological cancers. To date, the Karen Leung Foundation has raised more than HK$24 million to fight gynaecological cancer and help Hong Kong girls and women. The Karen Leung Foundation honours the memory of Karen Leung, a hedge fund trader, who died at age 35 following a diagnosis of metastatic cervical cancer.

About Sohn X:

SohnX is a new global initiative created with the goal of carrying the Sohn Conference Foundation’s mission of doing business while doing good in the virtual world.

Held virtually, SohnX Conferences are organized by passionate global chairs who bring together some of the financial sector’s top minds to share innovative insights and ideas with viewers. The SohnX initiative seeks to empower local organizers, scale event accessibility, and promote valuable philanthropic work with all proceeds going directly towards cutting-edge research and community programs.

SohnX events are produced independently under a free license agreement from the Sohn Conference Foundation with a commitment to adhere to the Foundation’s branding and charitable guidelines.