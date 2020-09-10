New Forrester Wave Report Shows Sales Tech is Booming in Response to Covid

Recently, The Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement, Q3 2020 was released, and it has some interesting data related to e-commerce sales.

Why Does This Matter

2020 will be remembered as a watershed moment when B2B buying and selling changed forever. While the digitization of the buying and selling process has been underway for some time, the hardships from COVID-19 have dramatically accelerated this trend. With 53% of white-collar workers planning to work from home for the foreseeable future, sales engagement (SE) and adjacent sales technology categories are in the right place at the right time. In the past 16 months, SE vendors raised more than $250 million in venture investment with $62 million of that raised in 2020.

Big Takeaways On The Sales Engagement Category

41% percent of B2B companies recently surveyed have reduced sales headcount, and 10% reinvested the cost savings into sales technologies to drive better efficiencies and effectiveness.

Over one-third of the reference customers surveyed for this evaluation stated they planned to increase licenses with their sales engagement vendor.

