Tech Employees Say Facebook Responsible To Prevent “Misinformation”

This year, the responsibility of electoral integrity is falling on U.S. tech companies nearly as much as on the government. Blind, an anonymous professional network, with 3.6M verified users, took to the platform and asked its users the same two questions, to get a pulse on how tech VS Facebook employees felt about this accountability in regards to misinformation.

Is It The Responsibility Of Facebook To Prevent Election Misinformation?

Do you believe it is the responsibility of Facebook to prevent misinformation about the election? Are you surprised by Zuckerberg’s stance given his previous “free speech” stance?

Key Findings as of 9/04- 9/09 (~1,500 Responses):

68% of surveyed tech professionals believe it is the responsibility of Facebook to prevent misinformation about the election Contrasted by only 47% of Facebook employees

believe it is the responsibility of Facebook to prevent misinformation about the election 33% of surveyed tech professionals are surprised by Zuckerberg’s stance given his previous “free speech” stance Contrasted by only 27% of Facebook employees

are surprised by Zuckerberg’s stance given his previous “free speech” stance

Any alteration to Facebook’s political ad policies is noteworthy—especially given how rigidly Zuckerberg has stayed the “free speech” course until now.

These survey results suggest that Facebook’s employees disagree with other tech professionals about their hand in misorfation accountability.

One user at Facebook writes, “It's not Facebook's job to sway voters one direction or the other. People are allowed to speak their minds, share their opinions, come to their own conclusions. If Trump is doing a good job swaying public opinion via social media, then it's up to you and other concerned citizens to sway voters the other direction. Donate to campaigns. Volunteer. Vote. It's not up to Facebook to decide this election. It's up to us.”