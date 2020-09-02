Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about; interested in; or thinking about when they are managing and building their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question related to FAANG stocks:

Over the next 5 years, which stock will have the largest percentage gain?

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)

Google Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)

Which FAANG Stock Will Grow the Most?

Over 44.7% of traders and investors believe that Amazon’s price per share over the next five years, relative to their FAANG counterparts. Investors chose Amazon’s stock to increase the most out of the options provided.

Only 7% of investors thought Netflix would gain the most. Investors did not see much upside with Facebook or Google, with both stocks garnering 10.6% and 11.7% of investors support respectively.

Respondents were mixed on Apple’s long term growth with 25.9% of respondents saying Apple would gain the most in the coming years.

What Are FAANG Stocks?

The term FAANG stocks refers to 5 of the most popular tech stocks traded on the NASDAQ and NYSE. Included in the FAANG acronym are, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google.

As of publishing, the FAANG stock trading at the highest price per share Amazon at $3,401.80 per share. Facebook is trading the lowest of the five stocks at $293.66 per share.

This study was conducted by Benzinga in August 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 700 adults.

Henry Khederian and Robert Schultz contributed to this report.