DAX Index: What you should know about German stock index

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange was formally established in 1820, but its history is much longer. Its roots go back to the medieval trade fairs in the 11th century, and a bourse was established in 1585. It is still one of the world’s leading stock exchanges, allowing investors to participate in Germany’s growth story. The DAX index aka Deutscher Aktienindex is the main index at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany.

DAX is Germany's DJIA

The DAX 30 index consists of 30 blue-chip German companies listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. It is similar to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) in the United States. Some see the DAX 30 as an indicator of Germany's equity market and economic health. But since it consists of only 30 stocks, it doesn't represent the country's economy as a whole.

It is one of the most important European stock indices. The DAX 30 index was launched on December 30, 1987 with a base value of 1,000. The index is currently trading at close to 11,000 points. According to Deutsche Borse, the index measures the performance of Prime Standard's 30 largest German companies by market cap and order book volume.

Xetra electronic trading system provides the prices used to calculate the index value. It calculates the index every second. The DAX 30 index has two versions - a price index and a performance index. The price index doesn't include dividends. The performance index measures the total return including dividends. The performance index is more commonly quoted in the investment circles.

DAX index constituents

The index consists of 30 blue-chip and actively traded Germany companies. Almost all of them are multinational corporations that influence not only the German economy but global economy as well. Its components include brands like Siemens, BMW, Bayer, Deutsche Bank, Adidas, Allianz, Daimler, Volkswagen, and more.

An impressive 17 companies have remained a part of the index since the index was born in late 1987. The index is reviewed every quarter and companies no longer ranking among the top 45 largest firms are dropped out. To be added, a new company must be among the top 25 largest firms.

Companies must also pass a strict selection criteria. They must be listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For the uninitiated, Prime Standard includes only companies that adhere to transparency rules more stringent than the General Standard. The company's shares must have at least 10% free float, and the company must have its operating or legal headquarters in Germany.