These Were The Ten Worst Performing Large Cap Stocks In March 2022

Investors who prefer stability along with decent returns go for large cap stocks. These stocks are of well-known companies with a market capitalization between $10 billion to $200 billion. Investing in such stocks could prove very profitable in the long run. If you are also planning to invest in large cap stocks, but are looking for the right time to enter, then keep a watch on when a quality stock is down. To help you select, discussed below are the ten worst performing large cap stocks in March 2022.

Get The Full Henry Singleton Series in PDF Get the entire 4-part series on Henry Singleton in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

This Hedge Fund Thinks Nintendo Is The Next Apple Apple's influence over the stock market and tech world appears to be waning, at least in terms of mindshare. While it's true that Apple stock has soared alongside other tech favorites over the last couple of years, tech news sites are no longer overflowing with daily headlines about the iPhone. Apple Stock Is Surging, And Read More

Ten Worst Performing Large Cap Stocks In March 2022

We have used the March 2022 return data (from finviz.com) to come up with the ten worst performing large cap stocks in March 2022. Following are the ten worst performing large cap stocks in March 2022:

DraftKings (-16%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Boston, it is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares are down almost 31% year-to-date and almost 8% in the last one month. The company reported revenue of more than $1.2 billion in 2021 and over $600 million in 2020. DraftKings has a 52-week range of $14.97 and $64.60, while its shares are currently trading over $19.

PulteGroup (-16%)

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Atlanta, this company is in the homebuilding business. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) shares are down almost 26% year-to-date and over 14% in the last one month. The company reported revenue of more than $13.9 billion in 2021 and over $11 billion in 2020. PulteGroup has a 52-week range of $41.82 and $63.91, while its shares are currently trading over $42.

Whirlpool (-16%)

Founded in 1911 and headquartered in Benton Harbor, Mich., this company makes and markets home appliances. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) shares are down over 26% year-to-date and over 15% in the last one month. The company reported revenue of more than $21.9 billion in 2021 and over $19.4 billion in 2020. Whirlpool has a 52-week range of $169.25 and $257.68, while its shares are currently trading over $172.

Builders FirstSource (-16%)

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Dallas, this company deals in building materials, manufactured components and construction services. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) shares are down over 25% year-to-date and over 13% in the last one month. The company reported revenue of more than $19.50 billion in 2021 and over $8.50 billion in 2020. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week range of $39.24 and $86.48, while its shares are currently trading over $64.

Micron Technology (-17%)

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, this company offers innovative memory and storage solutions. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares are down over 18% year-to-date and almost 7% in the last one month. The company reported revenue of more than $27.50 billion in 2021 and over $21 billion in 2020. Micron Technology has a 52-week range of $65.67 and $98.45, while its shares are currently trading over $76.

Okta (-17%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers an identity management platform for enterprises. Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares are down almost 34% year-to-date and over 6% in the last one month. The company reported revenue of more than $1.2 billion in 2021 and over $800 million in 2020. Okta has a 52-week range of $135.46 and $287.44, while its shares are currently trading over $149.

Burlington Stores (-22%)

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Burlington, N.J., this company retails off-price apparel and home products. Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) shares are down over 37% year-to-date and over 4% in the last one month. The company reported revenue of more than $9 billion in 2021 and over $5.5 billion in 2020. Burlington Stores has a 52-week range of $171.15 and $357.34, while its shares are currently trading over $183.

Etsy (-23%)

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York, this company operates an online marketplace of handmade products, such as bags, accessories, shoes and more. Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares are down almost 42% year-to-date and over 12% in the last one month. The company reported revenue of more than $2.30 billion in 2021 and over $1.70 billion in 2020. Etsy has a 52-week range of $109.38 and $307.75, while its shares are currently trading over $127.

Upstart Holdings (-30%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., this company operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence lending platform. Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) shares are down almost 28% year-to-date and almost 15% in the last one month. The company reported revenue of more than $800 million in 2021 and over $230 million in 2020. Upstart Holdings has a 52-week range of $75.15 and $401.49, while its shares are currently trading over $109.

UiPath (-36%)

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York, this company develops and makes available a software platform to automate business processes. UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) shares are down over 48% year-to-date and almost 22% in the last one month. The company reported revenue of $600 million in 2021 and over $330 million in 2020. UiPath has a 52-week range of $20.53 and $90.00, while its shares are currently trading over $22.