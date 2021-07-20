Wm Morrison – Bidding War Cools Down

Apollo Global Management has confirmed it no longer intends to make an individual bid for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW). Instead it’s in discussions with the syndicate led by Fortress, to become part of the investment group which has previously made a cash offer.

Get The Full Henry Singleton Series in PDF Get the entire 4-part series on Henry Singleton in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The existing Fortress offer stands at 254p cash per share. That’s about a 42% premium to the closing price on 18 June, and values the company at around £6.3bn. The bid is being led by US private equity firm Fortress, with funding currently backed by the Canada Pension Plan and Koch Real Estate Investments.

Hedge Fund Inflows Surge As Sector Achieves Best H1 Performance Since 2009 Hedge funds recorded one of their best years of performances in recent history last year. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more The strong run of performance has continued in 2021, with hedge funds reporting their best first half since 2009. According to hedge fund data provider eVestment, the global hedge fund industry returned Read More

Morrison’s directors intend to unanimously recommend the offer, but the deal is still subject to shareholder approval. If successful, the deal should complete in the final three months of 2021. Fortress highlighted it had no plans to sell any Morrison stores, and “will support Morrisons and its employees in executing management's existing strategy”.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Wm Morrison Is Back To Courting A Single Suitor

Sophie Lund-Yates, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown commented:

“Apollo is laying down its weapons and potentially joining forces with the Fortress-led syndicate. From a shareholder perspective this is disappointing, because it takes the heat out of a potential bidding war, meaning the cash offer already on the table is less likely to get pushed upwards. Fortress’ assessment of Morrisons valued the grocer at around £6.3bn, and represented a 42% premium to the share price before deal making began. If Apollo can get in on the deal at the current lower price, why wouldn’t it? Increasing private equity activity in London in recent months means there could be other raised arms in the bidding hall, but for now, Morrisons is back to courting a single suitor.

Morrisons is a mixed bag of challenges and opportunities. Its online business is smaller than rivals, meaning COVID hit particularly hard. As more of a value option, it’s also more at risk from competition from the German discounters. The flipside to that is that the dented share price caused by COVID woes made the group a more attractive takeover target. Plus, a smaller online business also means there’s a bigger growth opportunity compared to more mature operations. The final string to its bow is the substantial property portfolio, with Morrisons owning rather than leasing the majority of its sites. That’s a very attractive asset hoard and makes it tempting for potential buyers, who could consider leveraging the estate and spinning off the existing Wholesale business.”

About Hargreaves Lansdown



Over 1.6 million clients trust us with £132.9 billion (as at 30 April 2021), making us the UK’s largest digital wealth management service. More than 98% of client activity is done through our digital channels and over 600,000 access our mobile app each month.