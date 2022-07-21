Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results

Results Are Why Highly-Valued Tesla Will Move Higher

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported a mixed quarter but the shares are moving higher anyway. The shares are moving higher because, although mixed, the margin came in well above the consensus estimate despite headwinds that cut into both the top line and margins. Those headwinds are centered in the Covid-related lockdowns in China and they are diminishing, a factor noted by several analysts following the report, and that means a high potential for outperformance in the back half of the year.

Get The Full Walter Schloss Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Walter Schloss in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more



