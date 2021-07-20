Ways To Increase Your Ecommerce Revenue Using SEO

Many eCommerce businesses invest in paid ads and social media but pay no or little attention to SEO. However, SEO tends to give the highest ROI and only requires up-front effort. Once your website starts ranking on search results, you make money on autopilot and have little or no recurring expense.

In this article, you can learn SEO tactics to increase the ranking of your website.

What is SEO?

SEO (search engine optimization) is a simple way of making your website more visible on search engine results pages (SERPs). You need to improve four areas: On-Page SEO, Technical SEO, Off-Page SEO (link building), and On-site SEO (User experience)

Like the rest of the world, the marketspace in Australia keeps growing and diversifying each day, and Sydney has become the financial centre of the country. Australian Internet Advertising is one of the SEO Agency Sydney that specializes in optimizing SEO for E-commerce stores. They provide all types of digital marketing services, helping a business to reach its targeted audiences. It is the fastest-growing agency and fulfils business needs and aims to give results that exceed expectations.

Points to focus on increasing the SERP ranking

Keyword research

It’s the first and the important part of an SEO service to find the types of keywords customers are searching for. You can find relevant keywords using Amazon search box suggestions, Google search box suggestions, competitor analysis, and using SEO tools like Ahref, SEMrush, etc.

E-commerce website structure

The structure and design of an ecommerce play an important role. The website should be easy to navigate so that users can reach the desired product page with just a few clicks and make the purchase. Placement of category pages, related products, and top products is highly important.

On-page SEO strategy

It’s all about making sure your keywords are mentioned at the right places when it comes to on-page SEO for ecommerce. Place your primary keyword in Title, URL, Meta Description, Alt-Txt, H1 Heading, Introduction, and Conclusion. Mention LSI and other related keywords throughout the content of the webpage.

Technical SEO

Make sure the website has a proper sitemap and robots.txt file. This ensures that Search Engines crawlers can easily enter and exit your website effectively. Having a fast loading and mobile responsive website is also important.

Local SEO

To increase your local organic growth by various strategies and procedures, local SEO is crucial.

Content Marketing

Make use of content marketing and write relevant blogs about the products and services of your business. This will help you to create internal linking and drive targeted organic visitors.

Link building

It’s simply a technique of improving the authority of our website by improving your content and Links. It can be done through resource page link building, broken link building, stealing competitors’ links, and partnering with influencers.

Measuring SEO success for an E–Commerce website

Tracking and improving is the only solution to excel in the field of SEOs. It can be done in 2 popular ways, first using an SEO tool like Ahrefs and other by creating an SEO dashboard in your analytics account.

Conclusion

There are many ways for generating online traffic. SEO is the one with the best ROI in the long term. Social media and paid ads can bring instant traffic. However, SEO can bring steady monthly traffic once your website starts ranking.