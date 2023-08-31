Vext To List Exclusively With ByBit On 4th September

London, United Kingdom, August 31st, 2023, Chainwire

Veloce, the world’s largest digital racing media network, will be launching its governance and utility token, VEXT, exclusively on ByBit, one of the global top leading exchanges.

Veloce, perfectly positioned to drive Web3 adoption, has so far attracted over 35 million subscribers and nearly one billion monthly views with a focus on gaming, purpose-driven motorsport, and now Web3.

Veloce’s token, VEXT, empowers holders to become part of the Veloce ecosystem who will have further influence, integration and rewards over decentralised assets within the Veloce Media Group – encompassing its well established multiple gaming and real world teams, creators, leagues, games, stores and content channels.

The utility of VEXT can be split into 5 main pillars:

GOVERNANCE – VEXT provides members with voting and governance rights within the Veloce Group ecosystem.

PLAY – Members will transact across VEXT integrated mobile games, web games and live interactive sports features, with prizes to be won.

REDEEM – Members with VEXT will receive and unlock exclusive perks surrounding products and content within the Veloce Group.

ACCESS – VEXT gives members the chance to attend private events, sporting events and personal experiences.

INTEGRATE – VEXT will be an open-source tool for third-party developers, allowing them to incorporate VEXT into their games, services and other projects.

The pioneering concept will initially be exclusively available on token launch platform, ByBit, as part of the launch collaboration, alongside special promotional offers.

The exclusive listing with ByBit secures VEXT on one of the most established global exchanges which facilitates fast, cost-effective, and secure transactions globally with more than $15.5B in average daily trading volume.

In addition to this, Veloce Media Group CEO, Rupert Svendsen-Cook, will be on stage at Korea Blockchain Week alongside Mike Blank, COO of partner protocol Polygon Labs to introduce VEXT to the global leaders within the industry (September 4th).

VEXT will be launching on September 4th 2023 (time to be announced)

To be best prepared for September 4th, make sure that you are signed up to ByBit and are verified using the link below: https://partner.bybit.com/b/veloce

Rupert Svendsen-Cook, Chief Executive Officer at Veloce Media Group, said: “Our listing partnership with ByBit, rooted in their successful collaborations in Formula 1, perfectly aligns with our vision to integrate and elevate our established community through VEXT. We’re not simply following trends, but instead, authentically breaking new ground to evolve Veloce to connect our passionate and engaged community with a level of utility and governance within our ecosystem that we know will enhance the user experience.”

For more information:

Website | Telegram Group | Telegram Channel | Twitter | Discord | Instagram | YouTube | CoinGecko | ByBit

About Veloce Media Group

Founded in 2018, Veloce is a multi-pillared gaming and sports media group operating across some of the most innovative, fast-growing, and future-focused sectors in the UK.

Headquartered in London, the Veloce brand comprises the industry-leading gaming and racing platform, Veloce Esports, and race-winning outfit, Veloce Racing, currently competing in the renowned Extreme E championship.

As the world’s largest digital racing media network, Veloce has so far attracted over 35 million subscribers and nearly one billion monthly views with a focus on esports, gaming, purpose-driven motorsport, and Web3.

Veloce is partnered with a number of high-profile teams from across the globe, running multiple gaming and esports team operations, including Mercedes AMG, Ferrari, McLaren, and Yas Heat. Well-established JV sub-brands, including Lando Norris’ gaming and lifestyle brand Quadrant, make up another key aspect of Veloce’s vast global network.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.velocemediagroup.com/

Contact

Chief Executive Officer

Rupert Svendsen-Cook

Veloce Media Group

[email protected]