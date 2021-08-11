These Are The Top Ten Stock Holdings Of Richard Chilton

Richard L. Chilton is a billionaire and a famous hedge fund manager. In 1992, he established Chilton Investment Company with an objective to generate attractive returns from low volatility stocks. Chilton prefers to invest in stocks for the long term to benefit from dividends, as well as steady appreciation. Before founding his own company, Chilton worked at Merrill Lynch and Allen & Company. He has a B.S. degree in Finance and Economics from Alfred University. Let’s take a look at the top ten stock holdings of Richard Chilton.

Top Ten Stock Holdings Of Richard Chilton

We have used Chilton Investment Company’s latest 13F filing to come up with the top ten stock holdings of Richard Chilton. Following are the top ten stock holdings of Richard Chilton:

Republic Services

Founded in 1996, this company offers services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. Chilton owns 1,321,779 shares of Republic Services, accounting for 3.66% of Chilton Investment Company’s total portfolio. Republic Services shares are up over 22% YTD, and more than 29% in the past one year. The company is headquartered in Phoenix.

Mastercard

Founded in 1966, this company operates in the payments industry, and offers services and products that connect users, businesses, governments, financial institutions and merchants. Chilton owns 441,113 shares of Mastercard, accounting for 4.05% of Chilton Investment Company’s total portfolio. Mastercard shares are up over 3% YTD, and more than 12% in the past one year. The company is headquartered in Purchase, N.Y.

Costco Wholesale

Founded in 1983, this company operates membership warehouses to offer its members low prices on branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. Chilton owns 422,046 shares of Costco Wholesale, accounting for 4.20% of Chilton Investment Company’s total portfolio. Costco Wholesale shares are up over 17% YTD, and more than 30% in the past one year. The company has its headquarters in Issaquah, Wash.

Mettler-Toledo International

Founded in 1991, this company is among the biggest makers of precision measuring instruments. It is the biggest maker and supplier of weighing systems for laboratories, industry and food retail. Chilton owns 122,231 shares of Mettler-Toledo, accounting for 4.26% of Chilton Investment Company’s total portfolio. Mettler-Toledo shares are up over 30% YTD, and more than 55% in the past one year.

Kansas City Southern

Founded in 1887, it is a transportation holding company that connects key markets in the central U.S. with major industrial cities in Mexico. Chilton owns 643,206 shares of Kansas City Southern, accounting for 4.58% of Chilton Investment Company’s total portfolio. Kansas City Southern shares are up over 40% YTD, and more than 57% in the past one year. The company reported revenue of $2.63 billion in 2020, compared to $2.87 billion in 2019.

Union Pacific

Founded in 1969, this company offers railroad and freight transportation services. Chilton owns 829,699 shares of Union Pacific, accounting for 4.59% of Chilton Investment Company’s total portfolio. Union Pacific shares are up over 6% YTD, and more than 15% in the past one year. The company reported revenue of $19.53 billion in 2020, compared to $21.71 billion in 2019. Union Pacific is headquartered in Omaha, Neb.

Home Depot

Founded in 1978, this company sells building materials and home improvement products. Chilton owns 722,473 shares of Home Depot, accounting for 5.79% of Chilton Investment Company’s total portfolio. Other hedge funds with a significant stake in this company are

Fisher Asset Management, Markel Gayner Asset Management and McKinley Capital Management. Home Depot shares are up over 24% YTD, and more than 17% in the past one year.

Microsoft

Founded in 1975, this company develops and sells software, services, devices, and solutions. Chilton owns 1,009,420 shares of Microsoft, accounting for 6.87% of Chilton Investment Company’s total portfolio. Other hedge funds with a significant stake in this company are Value Star Asset Management, Fisher Asset Management and Yacktman Asset Management. Microsoft shares are up over 28% YTD, and more than 36% in the past one year.

Ball Corp.

Founded in 1880, this company provides metal packaging for foods, beverages and household products. Chilton owns 3,500,128 shares of Ball Corp, accounting for 7.13% of Chilton Investment Company’s total portfolio. Other hedge funds with a significant stake in this company are Impax Asset Management, Markel Gayner Asset Management, and Sustainable Insight Capital Management. Ball Corp shares are down over 4% YTD, but are up more than 19% in the past one year.

Sherwin Williams Co.

Founded in 1866, this company makes and trades paint and coatings. Chilton owns 1,173,954 shares of Sherwin Williams, accounting for 8.04% of Chilton Investment Company’s total portfolio. Other hedge funds with a significant stake in this company are Diamond Hill Capital, Hosking Partners, and Markel Gayner Asset Management. Sherwin Williams shares are up over 20% YTD and more than 30% in the past one year.