These Are The Top Ten Stock Holdings Of David Tepper

David Tepper is among the greatest hedge fund managers ever. He left Goldman Sachs (head of the junk bond desk) and founded Appaloosa Management in 1993. Tepper’s company now manages around $13 billion, down from a peak of $20 billion. He acquired Carolina Panthers professional football team for $2.3 billion in 2018. Tepper’s hedge fund has given an average annual return of about 25% since its inception through 2018. Tepper is known for his investment in depressed bank securities at the time of the financial crisis. This investment helped Appaloosa earn a return of 132% in 2009. Let’s take a look at the top ten stock holdings of David Tepper.

Top Ten Stock Holdings Of David Tepper

We have used the latest 13F filings to come up with the top ten stock holdings of David Tepper. We have only considered Tepper’s stock holdings, and not ETF’s or any other securities. Tepper’s top ten holdings include Energy Select Sector SPDR. Following are the top ten stock holdings of David Tepper:

Energy Transfer

Founded in 1996, this company offers natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. Tepper’s hedge fund owns 22,820,328 shares of Energy Transfer with a value of about $175.3 million, and accounting for about 2.3% of the total portfolio. Energy Transfer shares are up over 50% YTD, and more than 45% in the last one year.

HCA Healthcare

Founded in 1968, it is a health care services company that operates hospitals, urgent care centers, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms. Tepper’s hedge fund owns 950,000 shares of HCA Healthcare with a value of about $178.9 million, and accounting for about 2.6% of the total portfolio. HCA Healthcare shares are up over 50% YTD, and more than 90% in the last one year.

Occidental Petroleum

Founded in 1920, this company deals in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Tepper’s hedge fund owns 8,395,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum with a value of about $223.5 million, and accounting for about 3.2% of the total portfolio. Occidental Petroleum shares are up over 50% YTD, and more than 54% in the last one year.

Alibaba Group

Founded in 1999, the company provides online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. Tepper’s hedge fund owns 1,140,000 shares of Alibaba with a value of about $258.5 million, and accounting for about 3.7% of the total portfolio. Alibaba shares are down over 20% YTD, and more than 26% in the last one year. The company reported revenue of $820.2 billion in 2021, up from $571.88 billion in 2019.

PG&E

Founded in 1995, it is a holding company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas to consumers. Tepper’s hedge fund owns 28,600,657 shares of PG&E with a value of about $334.9 million, and accounting for about 4.8% of the total portfolio. PG&E shares are down over 27% YTD, and more than 2% in the last one year. The company reported revenue of $18.47 billion in 2020, up from $17.13 billion in 2019.

Alphabet

Founded in 2015, Alphabet is a holding company that operates through Google and Other Bets segments. Tepper’s hedge fund owns 231,000 shares of Alphabet with a value of about $477.9 million, and accounting for about 6.9% of the total portfolio. Alphabet shares are up over 56% YTD, and more than 79% in the last one year. The company reported revenue of $182.35 billion in 2020, up from $161.4 billion in 2019.

T-Mobile US

Founded in 1994, the company offers wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. Tepper’s hedge fund owns 4,190,000 shares of T-Mobile US with a value of about $525 million, and accounting for about 7.5% of the total portfolio. T-Mobile US shares are up over 7% YTD, and more than 36% in the last one year.

Facebook

Founded in 2004, it is the world’s biggest social networking company. Facebook owns several popular brands, including Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, Oculus and Facebook. Tepper’s hedge fund owns 1,820,000 shares of Facebook with a value of about $536 million, and accounting for about 7.7% of the total portfolio. Facebook shares are up over 34% YTD, and more than 57% in the last one year.

Amazon

Founded in 1994, it is the world’s biggest online retailer that has several other businesses as well. The company has the following business segments: Amazon Web Services (AWS), North America, and International. Tepper’s hedge fund owns 186,000 shares of Amazon with a value of about $575.5 million, and accounting for about 8.3% of the total portfolio. Amazon shares are up over 11% YTD, and more than 19% in the last one year.

Micron Technology

Founded in 1978, this company offers innovative memory and storage solutions. Tepper’s hedge fund owns 7,275,000 shares of Micron Technology with a value of about $641.7 million, and accounting for about 9.2% of the total portfolio. Micron shares are down over 1% YTD, but are up more than 47% in the last one year. The company reported revenue of $21.44 billion in 2020, down from $23.41 billion in 2019.