These Are The Top Ten Holdings Of Gregory Bylinsky

Gregory Bylinsky is a popular name in the investing world. Bylinsky and Jefferson Gramm founded Bandera Partners in 2006. This New York-based hedge fund is currently among the best performing hedge funds on the basis of a 3-year annualized weighted return. Before Bandera Partners, Bylinsky was a portfolio manager at Lime Capital Management, and prior to that, he worked at Tower Research Capital. Bylinsky has a B.A. from Yale and a J.D. from Harvard Law (1994). Let’s take a look at the top ten holdings of Gregory Bylinsky.

Top Ten Holdings Of Gregory Bylinsky

We have referred to the latest available 13F filing (March 31, 2022) of Bandera Partners to come up with the top ten holdings of Gregory Bylinsky.

Alphabet (Class C)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., it is a technology holding company that operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. Bylinsky owns 5,480 shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) at an estimated average price of $1489.36. These shares currently have a market value of more than $15 million, and account for 4.38% of Bylinsky’s portfolio. Alphabet (Class C) shares are presently trading at over $2,360, and are down by over 17% year to date.

IDT Corp.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Newark, N.J., this company deals in the distribution and marketing of communications and payment services. Bylinsky owns 470,000 shares of IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) at an estimated average price of $38.69. These shares currently have a market value of more than $16 million, and account for 4.58% of Bylinsky’s portfolio. IDT shares are presently trading at over $25, and are down by over 42% year to date.

Ameresco

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Mass., this company offers energy services. Bylinsky owns 206,723 shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) at an estimated average price of $13.98. These shares currently have a market value of more than $16 million, and account for 4.70% of Bylinsky’s portfolio. Ameresco shares are presently trading at over $44, and are down by over 45% year to date.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York City, it is a blank check company that assists in mergers, asset acquisition, stock purchases, and other similar transactions. Bylinsky owns 850,000 shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (NYSE:PSTH) at an estimated average price of $19.89. These shares currently have a market value of more than $16 million, and account for 4.84% of Bylinsky’s portfolio. Pershing Square shares are presently trading at over $19.90, and are up by over 1% year to date.

BBQ Holdings

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Minnetonka, Minn., this company owns and operates franchise restaurants. Bylinsky owns over 1.30 million shares of BBQ Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBQ). These shares currently have a market value of more than $20 million, and account for 5.81% of Bylinsky’s portfolio. BBQ Holdings shares are presently trading at over $10.70, and are down by over 32% year to date.

Alphabet (Class A)

Bylinsky owns 8,815 shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) at an estimated average price of $263.19. These shares currently have a market value of more than $24 million, and account for 7.01% of Bylinsky’s portfolio. Alphabet Class A shares are currently trading at over $2,352, and are down by over 18% year to date.

Joint

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., this company owns and operates chiropractic clinics. Bylinsky owns over 2.03 million shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT). These shares currently have a market value of more than $35 million, and account for 10.14% of Bylinsky’s portfolio. Joint shares are presently trading at over $15.80, and are down by over 80% year to date.

Twitter

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company operates a micro-blogging and social networking service. Bylinsky owns 947,000 shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) at an estimated average price of $43.72. These shares currently have a market value of more than $36 million, and account for 10.48% of Bylinsky’s portfolio. Twitter shares are currently trading at over $37, and are down by over 10% year to date.

Amkor Technology

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., this company offers outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Bylinsky owns over 1.70 million shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) at an estimated average price of $24.10. These shares currently have a market value of more than $37 million, and account for 10.65% of Bylinsky’s portfolio. Amkor Technology shares are currently trading at over $16.30, and are down by over 28% year to date.

Star Group L.P.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Stamford, Conn., it is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider. Bylinsky owns over 3.46 million shares of Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) at an estimated average price of $6.39. These shares currently have a market value of more than $38 million, and account for 11% of Bylinsky’s portfolio. Star Group shares are currently trading at over $9.80, and are down by almost 13% year to date.