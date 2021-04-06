These Are The Top Ten Convertible Mutual Funds

Investing in hybrid securities is one of the best ways to earn returns and lower the risk profile of a portfolio. Within hybrid securities, convertible funds are the most popular among investors. Such funds give investors the benefit of investing in stock with the safety of bonds. These convertible funds usually invest in convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks that come with an option to convert them into common stock. If you are interested in investing in such securities, then here are the top ten convertible mutual funds.

Top Ten Convertible Mutual Funds

We have used data from U.S. News for the past year to create this list of the top ten convertible mutual funds.

MainStay MacKay Convertible Fund (MCOAX, 35%)

MCOAX seeks capital appreciation and current income. Under normal market conditions, this fund invests up to 80% of its net assets in convertible securities. It has a net expense ratio of 0.96%. MCOAX has returned 16.29% in the last three years, 16.61% in the last five years and 10.47% in the past decade.

Calamos Global Convertible Fund (CAGCX, 36%)

CAGCX’s objective is to maximize total return through current income and capital appreciation. It invests in the convertible securities of U.S. and foreign firms, irrespective of their market capitalization. This fund has a net expense ratio of 1.33%. CAGCX has returned 14.52% in the last three years and 14.03% in the last five years.

Invesco Convertible Securities Fund (CNSAX, 42%)

CNSAX seeks total return through a combination of capital growth and current income. Under normal market conditions, the fund invests up to 80% of net assets in convertible securities, including up to 10% in synthetic and up to 25% in exchangeable convertible securities. This fund has a net expense ratio of 0.09%. CNSAX has returned 19.14% in the last three years, 16.57% in the last five years and 10.27% in the last decade.

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund (PCONX, 43%)

PCONX’s primary objective is current income and capital appreciation, while its secondary objective is conservation of capital. It mainly invests in convertible securities issued by U.S. companies. This fund has a net expense ratio of 1.04%. PCONX has returned 19.83% in the last three years, 18.81% in the last five years and 11.08% in the last decade. It has $1.03 billion in total assets.

Franklin Convertible Securities Fund (FISCX, 44%)

FISCX seeks to maximize the total return by optimizing capital appreciation and current income. It invests a minimum of 80% of its net assets in convertible securities. However, it won’t invest over 10% of its assets in convertible debt securities rated below B. This fund has a net expense ratio of 0.83%. FISCX has returned 21.99% in the last three years, 20.78% in the last five years and 12.77% in the last decade.

Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund (FACVX, 44%)

FACVX’s objective is to earn a higher total return through current income and capital appreciation. During normal times, the fund invests up to 80% of its net assets in convertible securities. This fund has a net expense ratio of 0.92%. FACVX has returned 21.22% in the last three years, 18.22% in the last five years and 10.40% in the last decade. It has $2.15 billion in total net assets.

Calamos Convertible Fund (CCVIX, 46%)

This fund seeks current income, while its secondary objective is growth. CCVIX invests a maximum of 80% of its net assets in convertible securities, including 5% to 15% in foreign securities. This fund has a net expense ratio of 1.13%. CCVIX has returned 20.34% in the last three years, 18.12% in the last five years and 10% in the last decade.

Columbia Convertible Securities Fund (PACIX, 49%)

During normal times, PACIX invests a minimum of 80% of its net assets in convertible securities. Moreover, the fund may invest a maximum of 15% in Eurodollar convertible securities and up to 20% in foreign securities. This fund has a net expense ratio of 1.12%. PACIX has returned 22.60% in the last three years, 21.51% in the last five years and 12.62% in the last decade.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible Fd (ANZAX, 56%)

This fund seeks to maximize the total return through capital appreciation and current income. ANZAX invests a minimum of 80% of its net assets in convertible securities. This fund has a net expense ratio of 0.96%. ANZAX has returned 25.91% in the last three years, 21.80% in the last five years and 13.27% in the last decade. It has $2.99 billion in total net assets.

Lord Abbett Convertible Fund (LACFX, 63%)

This fund seeks current income and opportunities for capital appreciation to generate higher returns for investors. LACFX invests a minimum of 80% of its net assets in convertible securities of U.S. and non-U.S. firms. This fund has a net expense ratio of 1.06%. LACFX has returned 25.42% in the last three years, 23.31% in the last five years and 12.55% in the last decade.