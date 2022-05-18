Top 5 Most Bought/Sold and Top 10 Owned Stocks For The Week Ending 13 May 2022

Today’s update gives some nsight into the Most Bought and Sold Securities from retail investors over the last seven days.

Top 5 Purchased Securities This Week

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)



Axis Capital is a group of companies that offer various risk and transfer products and services through subsidiaries and branch networks in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. AXS shares dropped -7.8% this week, prompting investors to buy the business at a discount, trading on a PE ratio of 7.7x with a dividend yield of 3.11% per anum. Since the beginning of 2022, shares have gained +2.3% in a market heading south. The company last reported Q1 results at the end of April with EPS of $2.09, beating consensus forecasts of $1.65. In addition, the firm announced that it is preparing to sell its $3 billion GPW reinsurance segment.

AXS has a consensus ‘overweight’ rating and a target price of $66, implying a 19% upside. We note that consensus targets have been drifting higher over the last year.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku is a manufacturer of various digital media players for video streaming. Roku has an advertising business and licenses its hardware and software to other companies. Roku shares gained 1% over the week, making a stellar recovery after falling 18.7% Wednesday.

ROKU has a consensus ‘overweight’ rating and a target price of $161, implying a 64% upside. We note that consensus targets have fallen significantly over the last year with the share price.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health is a multinational telemedicine and virtual health care company headquartered in the United States. Primary services include telehealth, medical opinions, AI and analytics, telehealth devices and licensable platform services. TDOC shares gained 0.4% over the week for a relatively quiet week for the stock relative to the market. TDOC has seen its fair share of selling since the beginning of 2022, with the stock trading off 64.7%. TDOC reported Q4 results that sparked a wave of broker downgrades at the end of April.

TDOC carries an ‘overweight’ consensus rating and a $51 price target, implying a 53% upside.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SOFI is an online neobank that provides various financial services, including loans and credit cards. SOFI shares sank by 18% through fell more than 15% early last week before rallying to an almost 5% gain. We updated readers Wednesday to the start of the buying activity.

SOFI has a consensus ‘overweight’ rating and an average target price of $11.90, implying a 76% upside. However, we note that the target price has been drifting lower since October 2021, in line with the share price.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated is an American company that provides business intelligence, mobile software and cloud-based services. They also hold a few $ billion in bitcoin and the stock is now highly leveraged to the price. MSTR shares fell -30.5% over the week but saw a bounce Friday, jumping 19.5%. We looked deeper into MSTR Friday, updating the potential margin call situation for the loan that the crypto balance has backed. We noticed from the Fintel platform that MSTR has a Short Squeeze Score of 89.31 and has continued to rise since we reported this metric last week. This places the stock in the top 3.7% of 5,500 ranked companies.

MSTR has an ‘overweight’ rating and a target price of $593, implying a 190% upside. We note there are only ~4 brokers covering the stock who remain bullish on bitcoin recovering next year.

Top 5 Sold Securities This Week

Shell PLC (NYSE:SHEL) - American depositary receipt (Representing - Ordinary Shares)

Shell plc is a British publicly traded multinational oil and gas company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. SHEL shares fell -1.7% over the week but remained up 27% since the beginning of 2022 due to rising oil prices. Some investors have been cashing in on profits from spiking oil, locking in profits to potentially rotate into other growth names that have seen significant declines.

SHEL has a consensus ‘buy’ rating with an average target price of £28.1 for the main listing, implying a 22% upside. The consensus target for SHEL has been consistently rising since November 2020.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYMARKET:UNG)

UNG is a fund that tracks the movement of natural gas prices. UNG has been heavily traded since the start of the year on the back of spiking oil and gas prices due to the Ukraine/Russia conflict. The fund sank 5.1% over the last week, but the price has remained over 105% since the start of 2022.

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group is a North American electric vehicle producer.

On the 10th of May, Lucid provided initial launch plans for the European market, with first deliveries expected in late 2022. On Friday this week, the company also opened its first European retail location in Munich, Germany. LCID shares fell -0.8% over the week after recovering from a midweek fall of -24%, similar to peers.

LCID has a consensus ‘overweight’ rating and a target price of $30.3, implying a 68% upside.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources is a petroleum and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. CLR shares sank -7% over the week but are up 25.2% since the beginning of 2022. CLR reported Q1 results on the 4th of May that beat estimates with Adjusted EPS of $2.65 versus a consensus of $2.43 per share. They also increased production guidance for both Oil and Natural.

CLR has a consensus ‘hold’ rating and a target price of $73.5, implying a 27% upside.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

The SQQQ exchange-traded fund provides 3x short exposure to the Nasdaq index. The exchange-traded fund gained 5.3% this week and has been up 83% since the start of 2022.

Top 10 Most Widely Held Securities This Week

The Fintel Retail Ownership shows the most popular securities held by Fintel users that have linked their broker accounts. This list is based on actual ownership records from broker accounts.

Article by Ben Ward, Fintel