The Sandbox Co-Organizing Metaverse Summit 2022 Showcasing Ecosystem Impact

The metaverse has gained momentum recently, and it is predicted to continue to expand in the years to come. Metaverse Summit, with its co-organizer The Sandbox, supports the development of various industry stakeholders and assists brands, start-ups, and corporations in determining their position and metaverse strategy.

Metaverse Summit 2022 includes The Sandbox ecosystem pavillion, supporting startups and female entrepreneurs

Metaverse Summit is presenting several initiatives to create an atmosphere that allows pioneers, developers, business people, and technologists to build the decentralized networks that will drive the coming phase of the digital economy.

With seven company booths under The Sandbox Pavilion, The Sandbox is co-organizing Metaverse Summit 2022 to support creators and startups in the metaverse ecosystem. The Sandbox is among the leading metaverse creator economies, allowing users to create, communicate, and make revenue from their gaming and real estate experiences. In the virtual world, people can play, construct, own their properties, and own in-game assets while being able to sell these assets and receive cash in the real world.

The Sandbox is one of several blockchain-based virtual worlds attempting to alter the dynamics of the gaming industry and compensate inventors for the worth they generate through user-generated content.

For The Sandbox designers, creators, and competitors, the buildathon contest will be an excellent platform for showcasing and honing their design abilities.

“The metaverse is more than a major technology disruption or paradigm shift – it is a driving force that will lead to the creation of millions of jobs and spur a whole new digital economy,” said Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox. “We are committed to supporting the future generation of metaverse entrepreneurs, which is why we are co-organizing the Metaverse Summit in Paris to help tomorrow’s creators realize their visions, drive societal impact, and create more opportunities for everyone.”

The Sandbox’s Ecosystem Impact on Metaverse Innovation and Creativity

To usher in the decentralized era of content creation, consumption, and monetization, The Sandbox is developing the first tools, systems, and mechanisms to improve content creation through blockchain technology. The Sandbox is a groundbreaking initiative that transfers authority from game publishers to the artists, crypto-enthusiasts, and players who influence the game’s success.

The Sandbox includes integrated tools that offer a complete user-generated content ecosystem production experience. The platform empowers users by enabling them to secure copyright ownership for their user-generated content.

Metaverse Summit, Unique Occasion To Discover Top-Tier International Metaverse Companies

Leading metaverse enterprises, builders, shareholders, and experts come together at the Metaverse Summit to discuss and co-create the metaverse’s future, all in a framework dedicated to communicating and transferring knowledge, which is the core value of the Metaverse Summit community. The goal of Metaverse Summit is to create a link between Web2 and Web3 and assist people and businesses in defining their positioning and strategy for the coming of technology.

“We are honored to co-organize an international Metaverse convention and festival with The Sandbox in Paris. We are here to facilitate the growth of different stakeholders in the industry, to help brands, startups, and corporates find their place and strategy regarding metaverse,” said Yingzi Yuan, Founder of Metaverse Summit.

Metaverse Summit is expected to be followed by further expansion in the years to come. It aids brands, start-ups, and corporations in determining their position and metaverse strategy and supports the growth of various industry stakeholders. Since its founding, the Metaverse Summit has attracted more than 10,000 concerned individuals worldwide.

About Metaverse Summit

Metaverse Summit gathers entrepreneurs, builders, investors, and experts to explore and build the future of the metaverse together. This year, Metaverse Summit is set to host the first female-founded Web3 conference to explore and build the metaverse’s future together. The two-day event held in Paris on July 16-17, 2022, will be a unique moment for the international community to meet in person, discover new collaboration opportunities, and develop projects.

