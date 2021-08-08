These Were The Ten Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies In July

July was a positive month for the cryptocurrency market overall, but the spot trading volumes were down significantly. The spot trading volumes registered a drop of 31.5% sequentially, the lowest this year, according to the data from CryptoCompare. One major reason for this is China’s crackdown on Bitcoin mining. Despite the drop in spot trading, major cryptocurrencies registered a month-on-month gain. However, there were some coins that weren’t so fortunate. Let’s take a look at the ten worst performing cryptocurrencies in July.

Ten Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies In July

We have used the return data from coinmarketcap.com to come up with the ten worst performing cryptocurrencies in July. Following were the ten worst performing cryptocurrencies in July:

Synthetix (SNX, -11%)

Launched in September 2017, it is a DeFi (decentralized finance) protocol that offers on-chain exposure to a range of crypto and non-crypto assets. Synthetix has a market cap of more than $1,192 million and is currently trading at $10.42. It has an all-time high of $28.77 (Feb 2021) and an all-time low of $0.03242 (Jan 2019). SNX has given a YTD return of more than 23%.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL, -12%)

Founded in 2017, it is one of the two tokens on the Theta blockchain, with the other being Theta Token (THETA). Theta Fuel has a market cap of more than $1,682 million and is currently trading at $0.3167. It has an all-time high of $0.6807 (June 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0008894 (March 2020). TFUEL has given a YTD return of more than 800%.

yearn.finance (YFI, -12%)

Launched in February 2020, it is an aggregator service that aims to make DeFi (decentralized finance) space easy for investors. yearn.finance has a market cap of more than $1,208 million and is currently trading at $32,945.84. It has an all-time high of $93,435.53 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $739.44 (July 2020). YFI has given a YTD return of more than 48%.

Dogecoin (DOGE, -14%)

Forked from Litecoin in December 2013, members mainly use this token to reward Reddit and Twitter users for creating or sharing quality content. Dogecoin has a market cap of more than $26,604 million and is currently trading at $0.204. It has an all-time high of $0.7376 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.00008547 (May 2015). DOGE has given a YTD return of more than 3,400%.

Celsius (CEL, -14%)

Launched in June 2018, it is a one-stop platform for banking and financial services for cryptocurrency users. Celsius has a market cap of more than $1,447 million and is currently trading at $6.06. It has an all-time high of $8.02 (Jan 2021) and an all-time low of $0.02235 (October 2018). CEL has given a YTD return of more than 8%.

KuCoin Token (KCS, -21%)

Launched in 2017, it is a profit-sharing token that enables users to draw value from the exchange. It is seen as one of the best ways to get passive income. KuCoin Token has a market cap of more than $841 million and is currently trading at $10.50. It has an all-time high of $21.14 (Jan 2018) and an all-time low of $0.3232 (Jan 2019). KCS has given a YTD return of more than 1,400%.

Telcoin (TEL, -24%)

Established in July 2017, this coin serves as the medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of a decentralized financial platform, which is owned by Telcoin users. Telcoin has a market cap of more than $950 million and is currently trading at $0.01747. It has an all-time high of $0.0649 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.00006516 (March 2020). TEL has given a YTD return of more than 9,800%.

XinFin Network (XDC, -26%)

XinFin is a hybrid Blockchain technology company that helps enterprises, mainly small and medium businesses, optimize for international trade and finance. XDC has a market cap of more than $920 million and is currently trading at $0.07507. It has an all-time high of $0.1448 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0001571 (June 2019). XDC has given a YTD return of more than 1,400%.

Mdex (MDX, -27%)

Launched in January 2021, it is an automated market making (AMM) decentralized exchange protocol. This crypto operates on the concept of fund pools. Mdex has a market cap of more than $762 million and is currently trading at $1.29. It has an all-time high of $10.06 (Feb 2021) and an all-time low of $1.05 (June 2021).

SHIBA INU (SHIB, -28%)

Created in August 2020, this coin aims for becoming the Ethereum-based counterpart to Dogecoin’s Srypt-based mining algorithm. As per its WoofPaper, the anonymous team created SHIBA INU for three reasons: “We started from zero, with zero” and “The brilliant minds behind Shib had never collaborated before” and “We love Shiba Inu Dogs.” SHIBA INU has a market cap of more than $2,467 million and is currently trading at $0.000006251. It has an all-time high of $0.0000388 (May 10, 2021).