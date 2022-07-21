These Were The Ten Biggest IPOs In H1 2022

After a record 2021, the IPO market has slowed down drastically this year so far. According to data from FactSet, 1073 companies went public in 2021, raising more than $310 billion. In comparison, just 92 companies (raising just under $9 billion) went public in the first half of 2022. There are two main reasons for this drop in IPO activity: a significant drop in the number of IPOs by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), and rate hikes by the central banks. Still, the first half of 2022 witnessed many big IPOs. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest IPOs in H1 2022.

