These Are The Ten Biggest IoT Cryptocurrencies

The internet of things (IoT) is a booming market with many applications, including making homes and cities smarter. Although this segment has made significant advances in recent years, it has its limits, and this is where blockchain and cryptocurrencies can help. Over the years, many tokens have been created to help the IoT overcome the issues preventing its rapid growth, including the issue of paying for products or services. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest IoT cryptocurrencies.

The 10 Biggest IoT Cryptocurrencies

We used the market capitalization data from CoinMarketCap as of June 16, 2022 to rank the 10 biggest IoT cryptocurrencies.

Syntropy (NOIA)

Launched in January 2020, Syntropy aims to address issues in the current internet framework, such as those related to security, privacy, governance and more. NOIA is down by almost 80% year to date and down by over 22% in the last 30 days. At the time of this writing, it has a market cap of more than $32 million and is trading at $0.05749. NOIA has an all-time high of $0.8858 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.002947 (March 2020).

NKN (NKN)

Launched in January 2018, NKN is an open-source protocol for public blockchain that enables sharing network bandwidth and internet connectivity. NKN is down by over 81% year to date and down by over 25% in the last 30 days. At the time of this writing, it has a market cap of more than $49 million and is trading at $0.07104. NKN has an all-time high of $1.48 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.006411 (March 2020).

Fetch.ai (FET)

Founded in 2017, Fetch.ai aims to democratize access to artificial intelligence with a permissionless network that allows anyone to connect and access secure datasets. FET is down by over 80% year to date and down by almost 55% in the last 30 days. At the time of this writing, it has a market cap of more than $65 million and is trading at $0.08809. FET has an all-time high of $1.19 (September 2021) and an all-time low of $0.00827 (March 2020).

DigiByte (DGB)

Mined in January 2014 as a fork of bitcoin, DigiByte is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform that aims to diversify security, speed and capacity possibilities. DGB is down by over 70% year to date and down by almost 28% in the last 30 days. At the time of this writing, it has a market cap of more than $140 million and is trading at $0.009362. DGB has an all-time high of $0.1825 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.00002028 (December 2014).

MXC (MXC)

Founded in 2018, MXC is a utility token that enables increased frequency of data transactions and idiosyncratic data flows within the AI and blockchain markets. MXC is up by almost 21% year to date but is down by almost 21% in the last 30 days. At the time of this writing, it has a market cap of more than $160 million and is trading at $0.06462. MXC has an all-time high of $0.1346 (January 2022) and an all-time low of $0.001232 (December 2019).

IOST (IOST)

Launched in January 2018, IOST has an open-source blockchain infrastructure that is designed to be secure and scalable. IOST is down by almost 59% year to date and down by almost 25% in the last 30 days. At the time of this writing, it has a market cap of more than $240 million and is trading at $0.01328. It has an all-time high of $0.1365 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.001562 (March 2020).

IoTeX (IOTX)

IoTeX started as an open-source project in 2017, and today it has developed a decentralized platform that aims to empower the open economics for machines. IOTX is down by almost 80% year to date and down by over 17% in the last 30 days. At the time of this writing, it has a market cap of more than $240 million and is trading at $0.02586. IOTX has an all-time high of $0.2611 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.001239 (March 2020).

IOTA (MIOTA)

Launched in 2016, IOTA aims to become a de facto platform for executing transactions between IoT devices. MIOTA is down by almost 82% year to date and down by over 31% in the last 30 days. At the time of this writing, it has a market cap of more than $700 million and is trading at $0.2587. It has an all-time high of $5.69 (December 2017) and an all-time low of $0.07962 (March 2020).

Helium (HNT)

Launched in July 2019, Helium enables low-powered wireless devices to connect with each other and send data across its network of nodes. HNT is down by almost 74% year to date but is up by almost 16% in the last 30 days. At the time of this writing, it has a market cap of more than $1.2 billion and is trading at $10.23. It has an all-time high of $55.22 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.2534 (June 2020).

VeChain (VET)

Started in 2015, VeChain is an enterprise-grade L1 smart contract platform. VeChain aims to use the IoT and distributed governance to develop an ecosystem that addresses major issues for many industries, including medical, food & beverage, and more. VET is down by over 70% year to date and down by almost 28% in the last 30 days. At the time of this writing, it has a market cap of more than $1.6 billion and is trading at $0.02321. It has an all-time high of $0.2782 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.001678 (March 2020).