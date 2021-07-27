RSVP: Changebridge Capital To Unveil Two Under The Radar Stock Picks

ValueWalk will host a webinar with Ross M. Klein, CFA of Changebridge Capital on August 3rd at 2PM EST share. Ross will detail two new under the radar stock picks which have minimal coverage! Sign up here to attend the conference.

Background on Ross M. Klein

Ross Klein, CFA is the founder, Managing Member and Chief Investment Officer of Changebridge Capital, LLC. Previously, he served as a Long/Short Generalist and Portfolio Manager at Boston Partners for 10 years. His coverage encompasses the entirety of the US Universe, giving him a broad perspective on the domestic equity market. In those 10 years, he focused on discovering short positions, and his cumulative coverage list exceeds 700 individual companies. Ross co-Managed the Boston Partners Select Equity Fund from August 2019 to February 2020, before founding Changebridge Capital. Ross also serves on the Advisory Council for Graceful Gears, a non-profit that provides elite automobile experiences to people with serious medical conditions. Ross received the CFA designation in 2014 and a BS in Business Administration from Babson College. He continues to serve as a volunteer in the Babson Admission Connection program and Babson Finance Department.

The event is FREE for all Valuewalkpremium members but you need to register so we know how many spots.