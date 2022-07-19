Quotient Limited Should Rally As Insiders Increase Stake

Disruptive technology, strategic partnerships to enhance offerings and geographical expansion are all positive catalyst for the stock

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) insiders are piling into the biotech company’s shares following several recent positive developments, including a solid earnings report, new partnerships and a well-received secondary share offering.

The technology is used to test blood during transfusion for any disease. The platform yields faster results and is cost effective.

