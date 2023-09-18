Quality-Growth Investor Conference Thursday 21st September 2023

By Anna Peel
Published on
Quality-Growth Investor Conference
The second annual Quality-Growth Investor Conference will take place on Thursday 21st September 2023 in Westminster.

ValueWalk subscribers get a £240 registration discount using code “ValueWalk-QG23”

In addition to Michael Mauboussin the speaker line-up includes presentations from Baillie Gifford, Fiera Capital, Baron Capital, Comgest, Fayez Sarofim & Co, Jensen, J. Stern & Co., Harding Loevner, Vontobel, Jennison Associates, Sustainable Growth Advisers, Artisan Partners, Northcape Capital, Bares Capital Management and Prusik Capital Management.

There will be over 15 investment ideas presented in detail at the conference during presentations. With the ideas from last years event having generated returns of +37% in the intervening period – see below:

