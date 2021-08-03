Paying it Forward: Here’s how Skechers and Eva Akhter do it

Paying a good deed forward to someone else, instead of the original benefactor, is not a new concept. For many companies, today, paying it forward is a twist to the idea of paying someone back, ensuring the continuation of a selfless act of kindness that transforms lives.

Business owners like athletics brand Skechers and Eva Akhter, a social media model, and entrepreneur, are resolute to make the world a better place. Businesses give back to their employees, clients, and the community, sometimes offering knowledge, time, advice, or money. These are some of the most common ways entrepreneurs employ to selflessly pass the spark of kindness forward.

Skechers and their Causes

As the third-largest athletic lifestyle brand globally, Skechers has accrued an excellent reputation as a company that pays forward The charities they support include helping the local athletic program in the town of Manhattan Beach, where the company was first launched.

The Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship walk raises millions annually and helps children with special needs. They offer a scholarship program for students in need who have proven excellence in leadership, academics, or athletics. Skechers is also a partner of the Petco Foundation, and their financial contributions are helping save the lives of hundreds of thousands of cats and dogs.

Eva Akhter On Raising Awareness About Dog Abuse

Eva Akhter, the well-known Instagram model recently started the online clothing store JW4DOGGO. Many of the hoodies and tops sold have the slogan “I will go John Wick for my doggo,” an idea that came to her while watching the movie John Wick.

“This is a fun and strong tagline that dog lovers everywhere can understand,” says Eva. She adds, “As dog lovers, we are capable of doing anything for our dogs because this is the way we display our love for them. And, we are not promoting violence, just showing how much we care for them.”

With JW4DOGGO, Eva Akhter is paying it forward and helping raise awareness about dog abuse and killings. The company is donating 10% of sales to support rescues and dog shelters, and its goal is to create a partnership with a shelter to offer ongoing support.

Currently, she is supporting the efforts of several dog rescues in India, and the main shelter that she is planning to collaborate with is https://etobicokehumanesociety.com/.

Eva Akhter is not scared to admit that she feared dogs until recently. This was due to her upbringing in a country where dogs are often considered dangerous and spreaders of diseases. Her husband decided it was time for Eva to overcome her fear and bought her a gorgeous female Husky named Lambo.

Her initial fear soon started to evaporate, turning into love – the two are now inseparable. Eva is no longer afraid of any dogs, and a visit to the dog park has become an outing she looks forward to.

Akhter now just wants every single dog to be safe and in a loving home. Lambo isn’t a rescue, but Eva often fosters dogs. Unfortunately, Lambo doesn’t tolerate other dogs in their home, so Eva Akhter finds them wonderful homes with loving families.

Facing Life’s Challenges

Eva Akhter moved to Canada from Pakistan 10 years ago, bringing with her the determination to become a model. Born Catholic in a Muslim country meant that there were too many restrictions, but her husband and in-laws supported her completely.

She pursued her dream by using the power of social media because she knew that the classic route to modeling has far too many hurdles. Eva Akhter’s popularity grew at a steady pace since her followers liked what they saw. She says that their direct messages were a great encouragement. Her husband acts as her photographer and manager, and for her, Instagram has become her portfolio and runway.

Her advice to aspiring models: “Never give up because you don’t have to meet the expectations of modeling agencies. There will be obstacles in your way, but no matter your shape or size, there is a way to make your dream come true.”

Eva Akhter also advises potential pet owners to treat their pets with even more love than they deserve in their short lifespan. Her plea to everyone is: “Help any dog out there. Make sure to give stray dogs love and food, and please never ignore them or shout at them!”