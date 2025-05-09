Crypto News Roundup_ Trump Boosts Bitcoin, Stablecoin Bill Advances, Bitwise Files NEAR ETF

Advertisement Disclosure : When you purchase through our sponsored links, we may earn a commission from our partners. By using this website you agree to our T&Cs.

This week in crypto saw a flood of institutional moves, political shake-ups, and regulatory momentum.

From Bitcoin racing toward the $100K mark to landmark stablecoin legislation and Coinbase’s record-breaking acquisition, these stories defined the week in the crypto space.

Trump hints at global deal, sends Bitcoin surging above $100K

Bitcoin climbed above $104,000 after U.S. President Trump teased a major trade agreement with the United Kingdom.

Markets reacted swiftly, viewing the news as a sign of easing global tensions and renewed cooperation.

The announcement helped restore bullish momentum after weeks of tariff-related volatility and pushed Bitcoin to its highest price since January.

Traders also took confidence from continued ETF inflows and the Fed’s decision to hold interest rates steady.

Stablecoin bill heads to Senate floor despite bipartisan pushback

The GENIUS Act, the first major federal stablecoin framework, advanced to the Senate floor this week despite criticism from both parties.

The legislation includes mandatory licensing, full reserve backing, and regular disclosures for stablecoin issuers. Lawmakers from both sides raised concerns over the bill’s rushed revisions and lack of transparency.

Analysts say the decision to press forward may be politically strategic, positioning crypto regulation as a key issue ahead of the 2026 midterms.

The outcome remains uncertain, but the vote signals a major shift in how Washington approaches digital dollar regulation.

Bitwise files for NEAR ETF, expanding altcoin fund race

Bitwise submitted an S-1 filing with the SEC this week to launch a spot NEAR ETF, expanding its altcoin fund lineup.

NEAR, a Layer 1 protocol known for sharding and AI infrastructure, joins a growing list of tokens awaiting regulatory review.

The fund would track NEAR’s price and use Coinbase Custody. Bitwise already holds ETF applications for DOGE, SOL, and XRP, in addition to its approved BTC and ETH funds.

With ETF inflows rising and altcoins gaining institutional attention, Bitwise is positioning itself as a leader in diversified crypto asset exposure.

Melania Trump token fuels $150M insider profit claims

A Financial Times investigation uncovered that early buyers of the MELANIA memecoin made nearly $150 million within hours of its launch.

Wallets linked to insiders purchased tokens just before Donald Trump’s public announcement, raising serious concerns about insider trading.

Although the token crashed from $13 to $0.31 shortly after, organizers had already withdrawn over $64 million in fees.

The case highlights the lack of regulatory oversight for meme coins without defined utility and reignites the conversation around politically branded crypto assets and their potential for abuse.

Coinbase acquires Deribit for $2.9B to dominate crypto options

Coinbase confirmed a $2.9 billion acquisition of options exchange Deribit, combining $700 million in cash with 11 million Coinbase shares.

The deal marks the largest in crypto history and strengthens Coinbase’s global derivatives strategy. Deribit leads the BTC and ETH options market, with $1 trillion in volume last year.

Executives say the move will improve profitability and attract institutional clients seeking access to a full suite of spot, futures, and options products.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2025, pending regulatory approval in key jurisdictions.

EU to enforce crypto tracking under AML rules by 2027

The European Union will require crypto platforms to track sender and recipient data starting in 2027 as part of new anti-money laundering regulations.

Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe confirmed the update at the Anti-Financial Crime Summit in Dublin.

The rules will also ban anonymous wallets and restrict access to privacy coins, with enforcement tools like IP blocking planned for noncompliant platforms.

Supporters say the changes are necessary to combat illicit finance, while critics argue they pose a threat to decentralization and could drive users toward less transparent global alternatives.

XTB hits record $155M revenue, gains 194K clients in Q1

Online broker XTB reported record Q1 revenue of $155 million, driven by a 25 percent increase in CFD trading volume and strong user growth.

The platform onboarded over 194,000 new clients during the quarter, reaching more than 1.5 million total users.

While net profit remained flat due to expansion costs, active clients rose 76 percent. Index and commodity CFDs were the top revenue drivers, with crypto CFDs also showing strong performance.