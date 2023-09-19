Brandon Fugal Net Worth: Skinwalker Ranch and Beyond

Brandon D. Fugal is an American businessman and investor with a successful career in the real estate industry. Fugal is popular for his 2017 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award in Utah. The prominent business leader owns Colliers International and Adamantium Real Estate. He bought the famous Skinwalker Ranch using Adamantium Real Estate in 2016. The ranch appeared in the History Channel’s The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch. Brandon Fugal’s current net worth is approximately $450 million.

Brandon Fugal Biography

Early Life

Brandon Daniel Fugal was born on April 1, 1973. A native of Utah, Fugal was raised by his parents, Jill Fugal and Daniel Fugal, in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Brandon has three brothers with whom he grew up. His brother Matthew Fugal is the COO at Aero Dynamic Jets. Cameron Fugal is a professional aviation pilot with over 30 years of flying experience. His brother Patrick Fugal is a professional actor.

Brandon attended Pleasant Grove High School and joined Utah Valley University for a degree in business. He began showing interest in the real estate industry at a young age. Brandon D. Fugal began engaging in professional real estate activities when he got his real estate license at 18. He was particularly interested in office brokerage. This enabled him to meet industry executives such as CEOs.

Personal Life

Brandon D. Fugal is quite private about his personal life. For many years, he was married to Lacey Anne Fugal, with whom they had four children. While he does not talk much about his last-born daughter, Brandon’s two sons are Hunter and Chase. His daughter is called Ireland. Hunter is a committed Christian who spent two years in Brazil’s Sao Paulo on a mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Brandon is now married to Kristen McCarty Fugal. The couple exchanged their wedding vows in 2021. It is unclear how he came to marry Kristen Fugal, but the two went to Utah Valley University.

Kristen studied general studies at the university before switching to a literature course. She studied law in the late 1990s. She is now the Legal Affairs Director at Adamantium Real Estate, a company headed by Brandon Fugal.

Career

Brandon Fugal’s journey to great net worth began in 1994 when he took a job with Grubb & Ellis Company as the senior vice president. It is one of the largest commercial real estate services companies in the United States. Fugal worked for Grubb and Ellis for three years and eight months.

From 2010, he worked as the CEO of Cypher Corporation. He left Cypher Corp, which he also co-founded, in 2016. He is the Executive Vice President at Coldwell Banker Commercial and the chairman of Collier International. Brandon Fugal is also a proprietor of AeroDynamic Jets.

Brandon D. Fugal has also worked with CBC Advisors and Zenerchi LLC. He co-founded Texas Growth Fund, an investment firm that invests in immigrant investors. He is also a board member of the company and is an advisor at JUMP by Limitless Flight.

In addition to Collier International, Brandon Fugal owns Adamantium Real Estate. He used the Utah-Based Real Estate Firm to buy the Skinwalker Ranch. He is a managing partner at Pōmaika’i Partners, LLC, and a strategic advisor at Xenter Inc. Fugal is a co-founder and a board member of Axcend. He is a manager at Evermore Park Investments.

In 2020, he co-starred and executive produced the History Channel’s 2020 series, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch. Brandon Fugal also engages in speaking appearances.

Achievement and Honor

Brandon Fugal has enjoyed a long real estate career, building a substantial net worth in the process. He has received many awards and honors for his achievements in the business. The following are some of his most notable accolades.

The Utah Valley BusinessQ magazine recognized Brandon Fugal’s work by naming him the Entrepreneur of the Year in 2017.

The real estate developer has founded many companies, including Coldwell Banker Commercial Advisors. The company has appeared in the Top 25 Commercial Real Estate Brokerages in the U.S. in several magazines. Such magazines include The Commercial Property Executive.

In 2018, Brandon D. was appointed to the Utah Governor’s Economic Council.

The real estate investor was named one of the CEOs of the year by the Utah Business magazine in 2020.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Advisors is among the most reliable real estate companies in the United States. The firm has handled many high-end deals, including the sale of Chicago’s Willis Tower, the largest real estate deal outside of NYC in 2015.

Brandon Fugal believes in paranormal activities, which led him to purchase the Skinwalker Ranch. In 2020, he executive produced the scientific research series The Secret of the Skinwalker Ranch. The show was a huge success. Both paranormal fanatics and skeptics embraced it.

Brandon Fugal’s Ways To Earn Money

Most of Brandon Fugal’s net worth comes from his real estate companies. Additionally, the real estate mogul has a massive following on social media, which also helps him make money. He makes extra income through commercial campaigns, donations, and projects.

Fugal used his Skinwalker Ranch to film The Secrets of the Skinwalker Ranch series in 2020. The show earned Fugal income from different angles. Apart from owning the filming site, he was also the executive producer of the show.

Net Worth Growth

Skinwalker Ranch Investments

One of the most notable real estate ventures by Brandon Fugal is the Skinwalker Ranch. Though a good real estate deal, Brandon bought the 512-acre ranch for reasons far from property development. He wanted to explore the paranormal activities known to exist on that ranch. Fugal bought the ranch from the aerospace billionaire Robert Bigelow in 2016.

Though he immediately increased security at the ranch, he kept the ranch a secret until 2020. Besides the paranormal activities, the Skinwalker Ranch is famous for UFO sightings.

Like Roswell, New Mexico, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch offers viewers unparalleled access to the massive property. The show flows like it could reveal something out of this world in the next episode.

Real Estate

Apart from trading real estate, Brandon Fugal owns his own real estate properties. He paid aerospace billionaire Robert Bigelow $1 billion for the Skinwalker Ranch in 2016. The ranch is quite famous thanks to the two films shot on the property. Hunt for the Skinwalker is a 127-minute documentary film released in 2018. Brandon Fugal’s series The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch aired on History Channel in 2020.

Besides being a promising piece of real estate property, the Skinwalker Ranch has paid Fugal a lot of money from these documentaries. He was the executive producer of his television series.

Cars Collection and Assets

Brandon Fugal has an impressive collection of automobiles. His car collection includes a Lamborghini, Porsche, Jaguar, and a Mercedes-Benz. The real estate millionaire also owns a private jet and a helicopter.

Brandon Fugal owns an incomparable collection of rare pieces of literature and history. His library contains the earliest LDS Church scriptural printings. It also contains theological times printings and the works of Shakespeare. His library also contains the History of Stonehenge, purchased from U.K. King Charles II in 1655.

Brandon Fugal Religion

The Fugals are staunch Christians who strongly identify with the Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Brandon was born and raised a Christian. His parents raised them, Brandon and his siblings, in Christian ways. He grew up to adopt the same principles for his family.

His son, Hunter, is the strongest believer in the family. He once went to Sao Paulo, Brazil, on a two-year mission with the Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Though Brandon does not go around telling everybody that he is a Christian, the Christian values he was raised with continue to guide his life. This foundation could also be one of the reasons behind the explorations he is carrying out at his Skinwalker Ranch. He is a strong believer in a higher power.

FAQs

What are Brandon Fugal’s Businesses? Brandon Fugal is an American entrepreneur, real estate developer, and investor. He is the force behind several real estate companies. These companies include Colliers International and Coldwell Banker Commercial Advisors. These are two of the leading real estate firms in the United States. What is Lacey Anne Fugal’s Net Worth? Lacey Anne is the first wife of American real estate developer Brandon Fugal. Not much information is available about her life, career, or net worth. Her ex-husband, Fugal, is worth an estimated $450 million.

Conclusion

As of 2023, the American entrepreneur and owner of the famous Skinwalker Ranch have a net worth of $450 million. His income comes primarily from his real estate firms. He also earned from his 2020 series The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch. Apart from his appearance, Fugal was the executive producer of the show.

Brandon Fugal has a huge social media following that he uses to increase his net worth. Fugal uses his social media traffic to make extra earnings from commercials and promotions.