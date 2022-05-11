Nearby Share Arrives On Android To Make File Sharing Easier

Google – Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – has finally listened to its users and created Nearby Share, Android’s “AirDrop” functionality that will allow users to share files between nearby devices with a single touch.

The new function will not only allow links, documents, text, and music, among other data, to be transferred, but it will also not require any type of approval from the user. Nearby Share may also be compatible with Chromebooks and Windows PCs, meaning people can send files from the phone to other nearby computers.

Google also announced that Nearby Share comes with a new design to the Google Help application. The new function can be used after updating the new version of Google Play Services.

To enjoy these services, according to Gadgets Now, users must check if their device has the available update of Google Play Services 22.15 and Google Play Store 30.3. Updates are active from May 2. However, this does not usually reach all computers at the same time, so people will need to be checking their phones to see if it is already available.

How To Enable The Service

This is a step-by-step guide so users do not waste time and start enjoying this long-awaited service.

First, users must open the Google Play Store app and tap the profile icon in the top right corner. Then, tap “Settings” and then tap “About” to choose the Play Store version —a message saying the Play Store is up to date will pop up, and press Got it.

If an update is available, it will be automatically downloaded and installed within a few minutes.

To update Google Play Services, users must open the Google Play Store app, and in the top right corner, tap the profile icon, press “Manage device and apps,” and click on “Manage.”

Then, press “Available updates,” search for “Google Play Services” and tap on the app —then, press the “Update” button to finish the process.