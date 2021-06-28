Munger On Deserved Trust; The Hottest IPO Market

Whitney Tilson’s email to investors discussing the IPO market has never been hotter than it is right now; David Brooks on how to build trust; Charlie Munger on ‘a seamless web of deserved trust’.

Get The Full Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Charlie Munger in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The IPO Market Is Hotter Than Ever Before

1) I knew the market for initial public offerings ("IPOs") was hot but hadn't realized quite how hot – and it's not just special purpose acquisition companies ("SPACs")! The IPO Market Has Never Been Hotter Than It Is Right Now. Excerpt:

Cash Flow Profitability Factor with TrimTabs’ Bob Shea ValueWalk's Raul Panganiban interviews Bob Shea, CEO and CIO at TrimTabs Asset Management, and discuss his approach to investing and why investors should look at cash flow. Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more The following is a computer generated transcript and may contain some errors. Interview with TrimTabs' Bob Shea, CEO and CIO Read More

Companies are racing to public markets like never before, cashing in on record-high stock prices.

An all-time high of almost $350 billion has been raised in initial public offerings in the first six months of this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, surpassing the previous peak of $282 billion from the second half of 2020 and enriching entrepreneurs and bankers alike.

When the rush for IPOs kicked off last year, stay-at-home technology dominated the scene, seizing on investor interest in anything digital, while special-purpose acquisition companies also flooded the market. This year, with stocks continuing to push skyward, the trend has broadened to include renewable-energy companies and online retailers.

How to Build Trust

2) New York Times columnist David Brooks has some excellent advice on something that is critically important for successful businesses... and people! How to Build Trust: A Practical Guide. Excerpt:

Distrust is a cancer eating away at our society. It magnifies enmity, stifles cooperation and fuels conspiracy thinking. So the question is, how do you build trust?

Within organizations, trust is usually built by leaders who create environments that encourage people to behave with integrity, competence, and benevolence.

That's not just a matter of character, but of having the right practical skills – knowing what to do in complex situations to make people feel respected and safe. Here are some practices leaders have used in their companies and organizations to build trust:

Assume excellence Be more human No back-channel condemnations Discourage cliques Don't overvalue transparency Maximum feasible vulnerability Admit social ignorance Give away power Answer distrust with trust



Charlie Munger On 'A Seamless Web Of Deserved Trust'

3) Charlie Munger agrees – he often says one of Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK-B) greatest strengths is "a seamless web of deserved trust."

For more on this, I highly recommend his May 2007 commencement address to the University of Southern California law school, which you can watch here (37 minutes). Excerpts: