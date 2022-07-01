Kraken Hunts For Lion's Share Of Crypto Job Market

Kraken has posted over 600 new job ads in the United States in the last seven days, accounting for almost one in five of all new crypto job ads in America

Jack Dorsey’s Block and Cash App provides the best opportunity for job seekers looking to enter the industry with over 200 new associate-level positions

More crypto job ads have been posted this week than in previous weeks over the last month

Kraken Is Leading The Crypto Recruitment Charge

Analysis of online jobs data has revealed that crypto exchange Kraken is leading the crypto recruitment charge. The company is looking to fill over 650 new positions in the past week in the UK and United States.

Further analysis shows that Jack Dorsey’s Block and Cash App were the best companies for crypto job seekers looking to enter the industry, with over 200 new positions advertised in the last week at associate level. More crypto job ads have been posted this week than in previous weeks, over the past month.

The study by blockchain jobs site Crypto Jobs List found that in the United States, 3,103 new crypto job ads were posted on one popular internet job site over the last week, with almost two thirds (64.29%) of all positions advertised as remote. Over the past month, 37% of all crypto job ads in the United States were uploaded in the past seven days. Software engineer is the most sought-after job title, which makes up under one third (29.29%) of all crypto job ads in the United States, followed by frontend developer and product manager, with 112 and 94 new job ads, respectively. Salaries range from $40,000 to $200,000+.

Mid-senior level positions are the most in-demand, representing four in ten crypto job ads over the last seven days, followed by associate and entry level positions, respectively.

Kraken Digital Asset Exchange is the top employer, with 618 new full-time job ads in the past week, all of which are remote. This means that in the past week, almost one in five crypto jobs ads in the United States (19.91%) was posted by Kraken. Kraken is hiring for roles in various departments including IT/engineering, administrative, human resources, marketing, advertising and public relations, legal, finance and sales.

Circle has the second highest number with 159 new full-time job ads, all remote, with experience levels ranging from Associate to Director. Marketing is the most sought-after job function, which accounts for almost two-fifths of all job ads posted in the last week by Circle. Other positions the company is looking to fill include Sales, IT, Finance, Management, Product Management and Project Management.

Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Square is third with 119 new job ads, 102 (85.71%) of which are advertised as remote positions. Square is looking primarily for software and full stack engineers, Android and iOS developers, program managers and product managers, but is also looking to make new hires in marketing, creative and design departments. 72 of these job ads are advertised at associate experience level, with the remainder at mid-senior level. Circle and Cash App have collectively posted 215 new associate level job ads in America in the past week, making these companies the best for crypto job seekers looking for a foot in the door to the industry.

In the United Kingdom, 562 crypto job ads have been posted in the last seven days. Over four in ten (43.77%) are remote working positions. Compared to the total number of crypto job ads posted in the UK over the last month, 32% were added in the last seven days. Almost three in ten job ads are for software engineers. Other in-demand roles for the United Kingdom include product managers, blockchain developers, marketing managers and recruiters.

72, or over one in ten (12.81%) crypto job ads posted over the last seven days in the United Kingdom were by Kraken, all of which are full-time remote positions. Kraken is looking to hire for a range of roles in the UK including software engineers, recruiters and managers.

Binance has added 32 new job ads in the UK over the last seven days, 29 of which are remote. Binance is looking to hire for a range of job functions including IT/engineering, marketing, art/creative/design, sales, human resources and product management.

Experience level sought in the UK mirrors the pattern seen in the US, with most positions advertised at mid-senior level, followed by associate and entry level, respectively.

In India, 183 crypto job ads were posted in the last seven days. Marvell India is the top employer with 17 new job ads, followed by CoinDCX and Nium. Compared to the last month, 36% of all crypto job ads were uploaded in India over the past week. Unlike the United States and United Kingdom, most positions are location-based, representing over half (56.83%) of the latest crypto job ads posted in India, with just over one quarter being fully remote. Almost three in ten (28.96%) positions were based in Bengaluru. As seen in the UK and USA, software engineer is the most sought-after role, accounting for 38% of the latest Indian crypto job ads. Other in-demand roles include customer specialist, writer, software quality assurance and testing, developer and human resources.

A spokesperson from Crypto Jobs List, commented on the findings:

“Now is the perfect time for anyone with a genuine interest in working in crypto to apply for a job. The market downturn has meant that individuals who don’t plan to stick around for long are deterred, and only serious candidates that are interested in a long-term career are left to apply, and hiring managers recognise this. Kraken and Binance have shown that they plan to stay around for a long time by looking to grow their headcount during a bear market.”

The study was conducted by Crypto Jobs List, the #1 site to find and post Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Web3 jobs.

