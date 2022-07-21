Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode

Under-Valued Knight-Swift Transportation Delivers Results

After several quarters of uncertainty, Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) delivered what the market was looking for. The company reported top and bottom outperformance and raised the guidance due to strong demand and margin improvements. Considering the stock’s valuation, about 9.5X the EPS outlook compared to J.B. Hunt’s (NASDAQ:JBHT) 18.5X multiple, we’re not surprised to see the stock moving higher because of the results. The takeaway is that Knight-Swift Transportation is still trading at a deep discount to its competitors and has a robust outlook for capital appreciation on top of the capital return program.

